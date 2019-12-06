Morningside's season ends in tiebreaker set loss at nationals

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside volleyball team had one last chance to make the 2019 NAIA Sweet 16 at the national tournament.
A loss to No. 17 Providence on Thursday led to a three-way tiebreaker, meaning Morningside faced the winner of No. 17 Providence and No. 16 Oklahoma City, which played the first of a one-set to 25 tiebreaker.
Oklahoma City held off Providence for a 25-21 win, meaning the Stars had to face Morningside next at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the Tyson Events Center. Out of the three matches Morningside played in pool play, Oklahoma City was the team the Mustangs beat. It was a five-set match on Wednesday.
The beginning of the set was close. Two Emma Gerber kills helped Morningside keep it tied at 2-2 but Oklahoma City won the next three points and that led to the Stars grabbing a stranglehold on the 25-point tiebreaking set.
The Stars cruised to a 25-12 victory in the set, ending Morningside's season.
"I just think Oklahoma City played really, really well," Morningside coach Beth Donnelly said. "I think (Oklahoma City) played a little flat (Thursday) and were surprised by our middle. Now that they knew what to expect, they were prepared. I don't think they wanted it more because that's a little cliche but they played like they wanted it more. Everything seemed to be clicking for them. They served well, they passed tough. They did everything they had to to win. It was definitely their win tonight."
Morningside, which advanced to the national tournament at the Tyson Events based on being the host school, fell short of the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. If the Mustangs would've beaten Providence on Thursday, they would've gone 2-1 in pool play and advanced.
But the loss to Providence in the tiebreaker ends Moringside's season with a 17-13 record. It was the fourth straight season Morningside made it to the national tournament.
"I basically reminded the girls that you can't hang your entire season on that set," Donnelly said. "It stinks it had to go out that way. Props to our seniors, they have led us for four years. I wanted more for them but at the end of the day, they gave everything they had. Playing one set to 25 at 12:30 in the morning isn't necessarily the greatest thing in the world but we are lucky we are here and really glad we had the opportunity to do it."
It was the last set for seniors Callie Alberico, Madison Hartman, Emma Gerber and Brittni Olson.
After Oklahoma City grabbed the 5-2 lead, the Stars continued to go on a 15-2 run for a 17-4 lead. Morningside won the next three points but the Stars held the double-digit lead about the rest of the way for a 25-12 win.
"There are so many accolades that these seniors can look back and remember," Donnelly said. "Emma said it's not about how many kills you have or how many wins you have, it's about the memories that you have that you are going to take with them. At the end of the day, if you left it all on the court, you got beat. And if we got beat, then they were meant to be.
"It's a tough pill to swallow but the right team won today."