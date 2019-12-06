Morningside's season ends in tiebreaker set loss at nationals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Morningside, which advanced to the national tournament at the Tyson Events based on being the host school, fell short of the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. If the Mustangs would've beaten Providence on Thursday, they would've gone 2-1 in pool play and advanced.

But the loss to Providence in the tiebreaker ends Moringside's season with a 17-13 record. It was the fourth straight season Morningside made it to the national tournament.

"I basically reminded the girls that you can't hang your entire season on that set," Donnelly said. "It stinks it had to go out that way. Props to our seniors, they have led us for four years. I wanted more for them but at the end of the day, they gave everything they had. Playing one set to 25 at 12:30 in the morning isn't necessarily the greatest thing in the world but we are lucky we are here and really glad we had the opportunity to do it."

It was the last set for seniors Callie Alberico, Madison Hartman, Emma Gerber and Brittni Olson.

After Oklahoma City grabbed the 5-2 lead, the Stars continued to go on a 15-2 run for a 17-4 lead. Morningside won the next three points but the Stars held the double-digit lead about the rest of the way for a 25-12 win.