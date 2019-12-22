Morningside's second-straight title took extra work

SIOUX CITY — Back in January following Morningside College’s first national football championship, coach Steve Ryan met with the players to talk about the upcoming goals for the 2019 season.
He told his players the following at the meeting: “It takes talent to win one national championship, it takes character to win two.”
Ryan also told them how hard they worked to win one, and it was going to take a bigger effort to win a second.
“I asked them if they thought (the hard work) was worth it,” Ryan said. “And, to a man, they sat up and said, ‘Yeah, it was worth it.’ We talked about we gotta do it again, and work a little bit harder.”
It turned out that the Mustangs had plenty of hard work and character, as they beat Marian late Saturday night 40-38 in Grambling, Louisiana, to win the NAIA national championship game for the second consecutive year.
Ryan admitted that he didn’t remember reciting that line until Katzer said it earlier this week in a media interview.
That allowed Ryan to have a flashback of that meeting when the players reconvened after the holiday break.
“I totally forgot about that line, but it is so true, especially as we’ve gone through it,” Ryan said. “These guys have worked so hard. Sometimes you work hard to accomplish something, and you get there, it’s so easy to let up. They in turn work even harder. Man, what an incredible accomplishment.”
Ryan pointed out that perhaps Morningside’s biggest test of character came in the semifinals against Grand View University on Dec. 7, as the Mustangs won 21-16 to earn the right to play in a second consecutive national title game.
The players, coaches and other members of the staff returned Sunday from Louisiana, and were greeted by fans at Sioux Gateway Airport, then a small crowd of fans met outside the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center and welcomed the Mustangs back to campus.
The Mustangs received a police and fire-truck escort back to campus from the airport, and when the fire truck rolled down Peters Avenue, Morningside’s Ethan Stratman, Chase Nelson, Joel Katzer and Klayton Nordeen were on top of the truck. They raised the national championship trophy and waved a large maroon Mustangs flag.
The Mustangs finished the season undefeated at 14-0, and extended their winning streak to 29 games. Morningside football has not lost since the 2017 NAIA Semifinals to St. Francis of Indiana.
Much like their win against the Vikings, the Mustangs and Knights battled to the final seconds.
Morningside’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter came with 2 minutes remaining in the game, and it was a 4-yard pass from Joe Dolincheck to Bo Els on a third-and-goal play. Els dove into the end zone on a trick play that the Mustangs were saving for that particular moment.
Els wasn’t done making game-sealing plays.
Marian scored its second touchdown of the quarter with 17 seconds left, but were still down by two points, and needed to execute an onside kick.
Els fell on the ball to clinch the second straight national championship.
“In all truthfulness, when you’re in that game, that game was a game of attrition,” Ryan said. “It was hard, it was a tough game, and we just battled it out to the end. (Marian) just kept coming back, and kept coming back and kept coming back. They never quit. Just saying to our offense, ‘Alright, you gotta go back out there and respond again,’ and they did that.”
Dolincheck, the leader of the Morningside offense, was named the Offensive Player of the Game. The sophomore quarterback threw for 304 yards and had six touchdowns, three in each half.
“I’m speechless,” Dolincheck said. “It’s an awesome experience to go out and win a national championship as the first-year starter, and being able to get it for the seniors with it being their last game.”
Dolincheck gave Morningside a 14-0 lead within the first 23 minutes of the ball game. His first touchdown was a 25-yard pass to Els, then in the second quarter, Dolincheck found Reid Jurgensmeier for a 22-yard pass on a 3rd-and-15 play.
“The receivers played lights out, too,” Dolincheck said. “They caught every ball and got into the open field, it was awesome.”
Dolincheck credited the Mustangs’ offensive line. Dolincheck didn’t get sacked once and was rarely pressured.
“They gave me time all game,” Dolincheck said. “I felt no pressure, honestly, and I don’t even think I got touched once.”
Jurgensmeier and Els combined for 200 receiving yards. First-team All-American running back AP Ponder gained 131 yards on 30 carries.
On the defensive side of the ball, North High School graduate and Morningside senior defensive back Deion Clayborne took the honor of Defensive Player of the Game.
Clayborne had seven tackles, but more importantly, had five pass breakups.
“It’s a lot of mixed emotions,” Clayborne said. “I’m happy that we finished the season with another national championship, but I’m going to miss playing with these guys and being around them all the time.”
The Mustangs’ defensive line wasn’t going to give NAIA Player of the Year Charles Salary much ground to run on. Salary had 111 yards.
So, Morningside forced Marian quarterback Ethan Darter to throw the ball 43 times, and he completed just 19 of them.
“We just had to execute our game plan, and we did that enough times to get the job done,” Clayborne said.