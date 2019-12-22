Morningside's second-straight title took extra work

SIOUX CITY — Back in January following Morningside College’s first national football championship, coach Steve Ryan met with the players to talk about the upcoming goals for the 2019 season.

He told his players the following at the meeting: “It takes talent to win one national championship, it takes character to win two.”

Ryan also told them how hard they worked to win one, and it was going to take a bigger effort to win a second.

“I asked them if they thought (the hard work) was worth it,” Ryan said. “And, to a man, they sat up and said, ‘Yeah, it was worth it.’ We talked about we gotta do it again, and work a little bit harder.”

It turned out that the Mustangs had plenty of hard work and character, as they beat Marian late Saturday night 40-38 in Grambling, Louisiana, to win the NAIA national championship game for the second consecutive year.

Ryan admitted that he didn’t remember reciting that line until Katzer said it earlier this week in a media interview.

That allowed Ryan to have a flashback of that meeting when the players reconvened after the holiday break.