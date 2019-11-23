Morningside's soccer season comes to an end with 6-1 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Wesleyan men's soccer team scored five consecutive goals to beat Morningside on Saturday in NAIA opening round postseason play.

Stefan Cvetanovic hit the go-ahead goal that put the Eagles up 2-1 in the 22nd minute, and from there, OWU didn't let up.

Cvetanovic added another goal along with two from Alberto Picchi and one from Alex Lozano.

Morningside's lone goal came from freshman Marlin Rotermund in the 17th minute.

OWU outshot Morningside 27-6, and held the Mustangs to two shots in the first half. Moritz Lusch had two shots, both on goal.

The Eagles had four corner kicks to the Mustangs' two.

Mustangs freshman goalkeeper Bjarne Huth had five saves in 82 minutes, 37 seconds.

Then, Morningside senior Pedro Fernandes came in for the final 7:23, and he had three saves.

