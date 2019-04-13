SIOUX CITY — Matt Yeager had some reservations earlier in the week about running in the men’s 100-meter dash Saturday at the Sioux City Relays at Olsen Stadium.
Yeager, a Morningside College freshman from Bondurant, Iowa, was battling tightness in his left hamstring, but battled through to win the 100 in 11.20 seconds ahead of Briar Cliff senior Collin Glazek.
Yeager was competing in his first open 100 race of the outdoor season, and as of Thursday, he was planning on not running due to the cold-weather forecast.
As the forecast called for less-than-wintry temperatures and Saturday’s schedule moved around, coach David Nash and Yeager agreed to give the race a shot.
Yeager ran in the second of four heats of the 100, and in the heat, he edged out Briar Cliff’s Ryan Harrel by .33 seconds.
“Coming back for a first race and running a decent time was pretty fun,” Yeager said. “I hope I can come out faster next time and run closer times. I still wish (my time) was a little bit faster, but I can’t complain too much.”
Yeager said he didn’t feel tightness in his legs, and gave himself extra time to warm up to be ready to go. He allowed himself about 45 minutes for warm-up time.
Yeager admitted there were nerves about aggravating the hamstring, but “getting a decent time up and getting back into the full swing of things” was his main focus.
The hamstring started getting tight once the indoor season ended, and Nash has pulled back Yeager’s intensity the last three weeks.
Moving forward, Yeager would like to work on getting out of the blocks better, and pumping his arms faster during the race.
USD take early titles
USD’s Hunter Paulsen opened up the morning session by winning the 3000-meter steeplechase in 9 minutes, 52 seconds. Sioux Falls’ Josh Liester was second by finishing 4 seconds behind of Paulsen.
Meanwhile, in the women’s 5K, the Coyotes took the top two spots, as Morgan Lawler won in 17:46 and Laura Nelson second in 17:53.
Lawler took 10th place last year in the 800.
Arevalo named meet MVP
Morningside's Aurora Arevalo was named the collegiate meet MVP on Saturday.
She won the 200 (26.20), second in the javelin (118-8) behind teammate Kati Kneifl (132-0), third in the 100 hurdles (15.75) and third as a member of the 4x100 relay team (50.74).
Dordt’s Van Eps takes 800 crown
Andrew Van Eps saw an opportunity with 200 meters to go, and he took it.
Van Eps, a Defenders sophomore, won the 800-meter dash in 1:53 and needed a last kick.
Van Eps knew there were going to be several strong competitors in the race, but he shouldn’t consider himself on the bottom of the totem pole.
Van Eps entered Saturday with the fastest time in the GPAC and the 11th fastest among NAIA 800 runners.
“It’s pretty cool to get a win,” Van Eps said. “I really had no idea how it was going to play out. My strategy was to try to stick behind the top few people, and kick in the 200. It all worked out.”
Dordt’s Dehaan wins jump off
It was an unfamiliar place for Dordt’s Sarah Dehaan. The Defenders high jumper had never been in a jump off for first place in her entire career.
On her first overtime jump, Dehaan cleared the 5 feet, 5 ¾ bar to defeat Augustana Mearah Miedema of Augustana, who failed to clear her first leap in the jump-off.
Dehaan didn't know she was in a jump-off, and was preparing to take her spot on the awards stand.
“I had some of my friends come and cheer me on,” Dehaan said of the jump-off. “That was really helpful for me mentally. I wasn’t stressed because I knew I would get either first or second place. It was really fun.”
Dehaan credits a consistency to her approach as the difference in the win. She thought back to all her practices and make all the jumps the same as in practice.
“I need to keep my approach the same,” she said.