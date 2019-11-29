Morningside, Saint Xavier football meet in NAIA quarterfinal round

SIOUX CITY — It’s almost become an annual unplanned event for the Morningside football team to face Saint Xavier.

For the fifth time since 2012, the two teams will meet in the NAIA quarterfinals as the top-ranked and defending national champion Mustangs host Saint Xavier at noon Saturday. The game is free admission to the public.

It’s the third straight season the two teams have met in the quarterfinals with Morningside hosting and winning each of the last two games by a 103-21 margin.

The two teams didn’t play each other in 2016 but Saint Xavier did make the trip to Sioux City back in 2015. Morningside won, but it took four overtimes as the Mustangs claimed a 75-69 victory.

In this stretch since 2012, Saint Xavier has never won a game against Morningside with the Mustangs claiming a 47-19 victory back in the semifinals in 2012.

So there is a certain amount of familiarity between the two programs when they meet on Saturday but Morningside coach Steve Ryan expects to see a better Saint Xavier squad than the one from last season.