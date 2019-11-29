Morningside, Saint Xavier football meet in NAIA quarterfinal round

SIOUX CITY — It’s almost become an annual unplanned event for the Morningside football team to face Saint Xavier.
For the fifth time since 2012, the two teams will meet in the NAIA quarterfinals as the top-ranked and defending national champion Mustangs host Saint Xavier at noon Saturday. The game is free admission to the public.
It’s the third straight season the two teams have met in the quarterfinals with Morningside hosting and winning each of the last two games by a 103-21 margin.
The two teams didn’t play each other in 2016 but Saint Xavier did make the trip to Sioux City back in 2015. Morningside won, but it took four overtimes as the Mustangs claimed a 75-69 victory.
In this stretch since 2012, Saint Xavier has never won a game against Morningside with the Mustangs claiming a 47-19 victory back in the semifinals in 2012.
So there is a certain amount of familiarity between the two programs when they meet on Saturday but Morningside coach Steve Ryan expects to see a better Saint Xavier squad than the one from last season.
“I think they are better and more experienced,” Ryan said. “Basically they have the whole offense back and their front seven on defense. They are an experienced team that is largely doing the same things on offense and defense just like we are doing the same things on offense and defense.”
There is a difference under center for Saint Xavier compared to last season, though, when Justin Hunniford led the Cougars offense. Now Alex Martinez is Saint Xavier’s quarterback, who is new to the Mustangs.
However, this isn’t his first year as the starting quarterback for the Cougars. Hunniford suffered an injury in 2017 and Martinez took over, passing for 2,319 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Last season, Martinez suffered an injury and Hunniford reclaimed his starting role.
Now the starting job is Martinez’s again and he is one of the top passers in the nation, averaging 324.1 passing yards per game and completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He has 3,565 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
“I think he makes really good decisions with the ball and he gets rid of it quickly,” Ryan said. “He works the system well and spread the ball around.”
Nick Czeszewski leads the Cougars with 66 receptions for 951 yards and Harold Davis had 62 receptions for 863 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"This is the best passing offense we have played all year in terms of a spread-type offense,” Ryan said. “It will be a real test.”
It’s the second straight week the Mustangs have faced quality passing game. Last week, Morningside held Dickinson State below its average with 306 passing yards.
However, Saint Xavier mixes in the run better than DSU.
The Cougars only average 114.3 rushing yards per game but starting running back Vance McShane has 764 yards and 11 touchdowns on 142 attempts, good for a 5.4 yards per carry average. Jamarri Watson also is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and has 373 yards on the season.
“Statistically they don’t appear to run it much but they’ve got a good running back. He’s fast and appears to show up at big times,” Ryan said. “At times in the past (their running game) has caught us off-guard. We have to be so locked in to their ability to throw the ball. Without question, you have to be intuned to the run game, too.”
The Mustangs come into the game with the third-best rushing defense per game, allowing only 65.5 rushing yards per game. Morningside is also third in scoring defense per game at 11.6 points allowed per game and also third with only 243.8 total yards allowed per game.
Jacob Katzer leads the team with 83 tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, and four sacks. Joel Katzer had 77 tackles, including six for a loss, and Klayton Nordeen has 63 tackles and four interceptions. Seth Maitlen had 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and Niklas Gustav, who missed last week’s game with an injury, has 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Davis Rios has nine tackles for a loss and Alex Paulson has 9.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.
Defensively, Saint Xavier is allowing 377.5 yards per game but in conference play, the Cougars allowed 411.2 yards per game.
Morningside comes in with the most points scored in the nation with 623 and is averaging 585.8 yards per game.
Joe Dolincheck has passed for 3,361 yards and 36 touchdowns on the season. Bo Els has 68 receptions for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, Reid Jurgensmeier has 53 receptions for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns and Austin Johnson has 43 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
AP Ponder became Morningside’s all-time leading rusher last week and has 1,565 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season.
“We have three receivers that are catching the ball at an equal rate and we’ve been able to spread the ball around a little bit more,” Ryan said. “They are going to be a heavy pressure team. When you bring pressure, someone will be open and we have to make those reads.”