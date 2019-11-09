Morningside scores 35 in 2nd, easily beats Concordia

Arnijae Ponder, who had a rare fumble in the first quarter, finished with 70 yards and three touchdowns. Ponder moves into a second-place tie in career rushing touchdowns (48) with Brandon Wegher and passes Tyler Kavan, who had 3,421 yards, for second in career rushing yards.

While it took about a quarter for Morningside’s offense to find a groove, the Mustangs defense was locked in from the start.

Morningside only allowed 11 yards in the first quarter and by the end of the game, Concordia only had 126 yards of total offense.

The Mustangs forced one fumble, intercepted a pass and had four sacks in the game.

“I think we played pretty well. The (defensive) line was after the quarterback the whole time and we were just trying to take the run down,” Nelson said. “We blitzed a couple of times but it was mostly our defensive line beating guys one-on-one and making the sack. Our defensive line was just eating out there.”

However, Nelson and the rest of the defense wasn’t completely satisfied. Concordia had most of its yards on one possession. Midway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs went 81 yards in 15 points for its only score of the game, a six-yard run by Exavier Jackson.