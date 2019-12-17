Morningside senior linebacker Chase Nelson finds comfort, confidence after switch from safety

SIOUX CITY — At the end of his sophomore year, Morningside College football coach Steve Ryan had an idea to move current senior Chase Nelson from safety to linebacker.
Ryan wanted to move to a 4-3 defense, and he wanted to have Klayton Nordeen, Deion Clayborne and Nelson all on the field at the same time.
So, Ryan asked Nelson to put on 10 pounds to become a linebacker at the end of the 2017 season. Nelson obliged to move up closer to the line of scrimmage.
Nelson has played a big role among the linebacker corps all season long and will play one more game with Morningside on Saturday in Grambling, Louisiana, against Marian for the national championship game.
"I think it was a really good move and I think it was the right move," Ryan said. "I think it was really good for Chase Nelson. I think he's got really good speed and he's a physical football player, and he's been playing for so long, I think he's very comfortable and confident on the football field."
Nelson is third on the team in tackles with 75 behind fellow linebackers Jacob and Joel Katzer.
Jacob Katzer leads the team 97, and Joel has 90.
That trio has been playing for two years, which Joel Katzer believes is a big key en route to all the success.
“The experience together has been the key,” Joel Katzer said. “Coming in, Chase was pretty competitive but then it was an adjustment for him figuring out the position. Once he got it, we clicked really well. We took off from there. I think he did pretty well picking it up really fast.”
The first adjustment Nelson had to learn about was the change in physicality. As a safety, he didn’t have to make many hits or stop the play as often as a linebacker does.
“At safety, you’re still hitting people at the safety position,” Nelson said. “You’re hitting someone every play as a linebacker. I like hitting, that’s my favorite part of football. It was a good adjustment for me, but it was a pretty big adjustment.”
Once Nelson adjusted to the change in physicality, he then discovered that linebackers don’t have to worry about coverage as much as safeties do.
Nelson liked that change of assignment, too.
“You’re not thinking as much,” Nelson said. “Coverage is still a big part of the game as a linebacker and it’s more about getting under things instead of don’t letting things beat you.”
Nelson thought he got the position patdown at the end of last season. He performed well in the playoffs last year, and thought that the momentum from that carried over into this season.
“As a whole linebacker squad, I think we were really confident going into this year,” Nelson said.
Nelson hit the ground running early in the season in the Mustangs’ 80-0 win over St. Francis of Illinois.
Nelson scored a touchdown in the first quarter of that game after Tyler Wingert forced a fumble on USF’s Dwayne Milton, and Nelson brought back the fumble 15 yards to the end zone.
He recovered two fumbles on the season, and 5.5 tackles for loss for a total of 10 yards. He had nine forced fumbles throughout his career.
“He brings a lot of physicality, and he makes his position his own,” Joel Katzer said. “He’s put his own spin on it. He’s a really good blitzer and brings a lot of speed off the edge.”
Nelson appreciated the help the Katzers provided throughout his transition.
“They were like another coach for me out there,” Nelson said. “If I had any questions, especially when I transitioned to linebacker, I was always going to them. I had quite a few questions about certain situations. There were many things to look at and they knew everything.”