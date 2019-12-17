Morningside senior linebacker Chase Nelson finds comfort, confidence after switch from safety

“The experience together has been the key,” Joel Katzer said. “Coming in, Chase was pretty competitive but then it was an adjustment for him figuring out the position. Once he got it, we clicked really well. We took off from there. I think he did pretty well picking it up really fast.”

The first adjustment Nelson had to learn about was the change in physicality. As a safety, he didn’t have to make many hits or stop the play as often as a linebacker does.

“At safety, you’re still hitting people at the safety position,” Nelson said. “You’re hitting someone every play as a linebacker. I like hitting, that’s my favorite part of football. It was a good adjustment for me, but it was a pretty big adjustment.”

Once Nelson adjusted to the change in physicality, he then discovered that linebackers don’t have to worry about coverage as much as safeties do.

Nelson liked that change of assignment, too.

“You’re not thinking as much,” Nelson said. “Coverage is still a big part of the game as a linebacker and it’s more about getting under things instead of don’t letting things beat you.”