Morningside softball bounces back in NAIA elimination game

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Morningside College softball team kept its season alive Tuesday with a 5-4 win in the NAIA softball tournament against St. Katherine of California.

Morgan Nixon set the tone early, getting an RBI single in the first inning.

Then, Bishop Heelan grad Lexie Stolen led off the second inning with a home run. Ellie Cropley later had an RBI double in the same inning.

Morningside then added its last two runs in the sixth inning. Ashton Whited had a two-run double there. Whited, who was the designated player, was 3-for-3.

Stolen led off the inning with a walk, and the Mustangs sent nine batters during the inning.

Lisa Bolton got the win, throwing 4 1/3 hitless innings. Mia Barozzo got the save, as she allowed just two earned runs.

Mykel Gray was 2-for-4.

The Mustangs lost its national softball tournament opener Monday in a 1-0 loss to Hope International.

The Mustangs were held to one hit and they had just two baserunners throughout the game.

Whited had the lone hit of the ball game. That happened during the third inning with one out, as Whited had a single near third base.