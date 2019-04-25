SIOUX CITY – There’s still a chance that Morningside could win the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season softball title. That, though, would take a little help from Northwestern College.
The Mustangs, however, did secure at least one home game in the conference tournament with a 7-0, 11-2 sweep of Hastings Thursday at the Jensen Softball Complex.
Morningside, now 23-8 overall and 16-4 in the GPAC, trails first place Midland (27-7, 17-3) by one game heading into the regular season finale Saturday at home against Jamestown (26-14, 10-8). Midland hosts Northwestern (16-21, 9-9) on Saturday and needs only a doubleheader split to clinch at least a tie for the loop title and can win it outright and land the top seed in the tournament with a sweep.
Hastings (14-24, 6-14) provided little resistance to the Mustangs. The Broncos self-destructed with six errors in the opener and freshman Josie Baxter ended the second game with a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“The girls have really worked hard to get to this point so we kind of focused on the task at hand today and now Jamestown is the focus,” Morningside Coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann said. “We’re going to practice tomorrow and get ready for those guys.”
All of Morningside’s runs in the first game were unearned, while Hallie Misiaszek – one of just four seniors on the roster – allowed only one hit in six innings. The Mustangs collected seven hits in the opener and strung together 10 in the nightcap.
“This group works hard and we had a lot of adversity early this spring missing 20 preseason games,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “We’re seeing the things now we probably should have seen early, but they all work hard. We’re very young, that was three pinch-hitters and a freshman that steps up and gets the walk-off. They’re pushed in different ways but they’re pushed by their peers and it’s a fun group to work with.
“On this team everyone has an opportunity to step up and do the things they can. We’re strong in our numbers.”
Former Bishop Heelan standout Lexie Stolen staked the Mustangs to a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap. They broke it open with a six-run second on four hits, including a two-run double by freshman Ellie Cropley – another Heelan product – and a two-run single by Morgan Nixon.
After Hastings averted a shutout with two in the top of the fifth, McKenna Becker led off the Morningside fifth with a single and pinch-hitter Keely Steffen reached on an error.
Baxter, who entered the game in the top of the fifth, smacked an Emma Johnson delivery over the center field fence to end the contest. Alex Nelson, who replaced starter Misiaszek in the third innings, picked up the win.
Misiaszek, though, gave up only a first-inning double in the opener, improving her record to 15-3. Nelson worked the final inning.
Morningside scored its first run in the third when Carson Cameron drew a leadoff walk and came home on an error. Ashton Whited led off the third with a base hit, stole second and scored on a throwing error, then Cameron made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.
The Mustangs tallied four runs with the benefit of only two hits in the fourth as Hastings committed four errors.
Mackenzie Lose and Whited had two hits apiece in the first game and Morningside also benefitted from six walks.
Saturday’s doubleheader gets under way at 2 p.m. at Jensen Complex.