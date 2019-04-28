SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside softball team took care of the business it needed to on Sunday, sweeping Jamestown 6-2 and 7-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and regular-season finale on Sunday at Jensen Softball Complex.
Now the Mustangs play the waiting game to see if they are the No. 1 or the No. 2 seeds for the GPAC tournament.
Morningside, which is 25-8 overall, finishes with an 18-4 GPAC record. Midland is the top team in the GPAC at 17-3 and finishes its season with a home doubleheader against Northwestern, which is 10-10 in the conference, on Monday. If Northwestern sweeps Midland, Morningside is the conference champion and the No. 1 seed in the GPAC tournament.
If Midland loses one game, they are the conference champions based on sweeping Morningside earlier in the season. If Midland sweeps, they win the GPAC by a game.
No matter what, Morningside already locked up at least a top-two seed coming into Sunday's games, so the Mustangs will host their half of the tournament on Thursday and Friday.
"The girls have worked hard to get to this point. We still have a lot of things to accomplish and the task at hand was to take care of both games today," Morningside coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann said. "They worked hard and they proved it. The postseason tournaments on both sides are going to be good because that's the parity of our conference. I am looking forward to the postseason.
"It can be anybody. That's the best thing about the GPAC is how tough it is and how each team makes each other better."
Jamestown took advantage of a two-out error by Morningside in the first inning. After Meghan Ramage reached on the error, Sydney Prussia singled and then Morgan Geiszler doubled to bring in both runners for a 2-0 Jamestown lead.
That was the only offense Jamestown could muster against Mustang pitcher Hallie Misiaszek as she allowed only three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
"She's getting into a groove and she's worked hard to get to this point," Jones-Stizmann said. "We've been working on some different pitches and things like that. We put up early runs and she can relax and throw more pitches."
Morningside's offense was quiet until the fourth inning when Mackenzie Lose led off with a single just past the shortstop. Two batters later, Morgan Nixon sent a sharp ground ball just past the shortstop to score Lose. Ashton Whited followed with a two-run home run to straightaway center field to put the Mustangs up 3-2. McKenna Becker then reached on an error. With two outs, Ellie Cropley singled to center to bring in Becker and Carson Cameron doubled to center score Cropley for a 5-2 Mustang lead.
Nixon gave Morningside an insurance run in the fifth inning with a two-out home run to left field for a 6-2 Mustang lead.
Morningside's offense got off to a quick start in the second game. Cropley led off the first inning with a single and Cameron walked. With one out, Lose walked to lose the bases and on senior day, senior Rebecca Riley sent a pitch to center and it bounced off the top of the fence for a grand slam for a 4-0 lead.
Nixon then reached on an error and with two outs, Josie Baxter doubled to left to bring in Nixon for a 5-0 lead.
Misiaszek kept Jamestown scoreless for another six innings, giving up seven hits and striking out five. She didn't walk a batter in the second game, either. She didn't pitch the seventh inning of the second game.
In the sixth inning, Cropley reached on an error and Cameron followed with a home run to put the Mustangs up 7-0. It was the fourth home run of the doubleheader for Morningside.
"We've worked a lot on hitting. Our order, one through nine and we can pull people off the bench who (can hit for us)," Jones-Sitzmann said. "That's been a plus for us because we've been strong in our numbers. We worked hard at doing those little things right, too."
Jamestown did get a run in the seventh but that's all the Mustangs allowed in the 7-1 win.