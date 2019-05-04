SIOUX CITY – Morningside caught a break when Jamestown upended top-seeded Midland in the Great Plains Athletic Conference softball tournament Friday.
That gave the second-seeded Mustangs home field advantage for the best-of-three championship series, but Jamestown proved to be a formidable foe on a perfect day at the Jensen Family Softball Complex.
Morningside wound up edging Jamestown 3-1 to earn a berth in the NAIA Opening Round, but had to endure plenty of high drama on a long day of softball Saturday.
Jamestown forced a third and deciding game, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 7-5 victory. The Jimmies snapped a 16-game home winning streak for Morningside after the Mustangs rolled to a 13-0 triumph in the opener.
Morningside (30-9) reached 30 wins for the third time in the last four seasons and will find out early this week when and where it will play in the NAIA Opening Round.
“The girls have really worked hard and we knew playing the game here they would have to earn it,” Morningside Coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann said. “They made it a long day, but they worked hard for this.”
The outcome wasn’t decided until the top of seventh when Jamestown had the tying run at the plate. But Hallie Misiaszek, an absolute workhorse in the pitching circle – got Katie Reisdorfer to fly out to left field for the final out.
Misiaszek pitched 18 innings on Saturday, picking up wins in the first and third games. She had to work out of a couple of tense situations late in the deciding contest as Jamestown left a combined six runners on base the last three innings.
“My goal every game is to throw as hard as I finished the last game,” Misiaszek said. “Even though I looked a little bit gassed I’m still going to be pushing for my best pitches. I’ve worked all season for this. I do things to keep my stamina up in those games and it paid off.”
Misiaszek allowed only one hit in four innings in the Mustangs’ first-game rout, giving way to Alex Nelson in the final frame. After getting touched up for 10 hits in the second game, the senior spaced five in the most important game of the season to date.
“I’m so lucky to have been able to play with the seniors that are here for the last couple of years and I’m so blessed to be able to carry them into the national tournament,” Misiaszek said. “It’s bigger for them than it is for all of us. Our biggest goal is to play for our seniors.”
Ellie Cropley drove in the winning run in the bottom of the fifth, smacking a double to left-center after Cortney Joiner had led off with a triple. Cropley, who was 3-for-3 at the plate, scored an all-important insurance run on a throwing error by the rightfielder, who caught a shallow fly ball and uncorked a wild throw to the catcher.
Bishop Heelan product Cropley doubled in the first inning and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Jamestown knotted it at 1-1 in the fifth on an RBI single by Sydney Prussia, but left the bases loaded. Misiaszek struck out Allie McCain with runners on second and third in the sixth.
The fact that Morningside bounced back from the stunning second-game loss was a testament to its perseverance.
“We knew we only had to get through one more game,” senior first baseman Rebecca Riley said. “As much training as we’ve done we knew that we could get through one more if we had the girl next to us to pick us up when we made a mistake. Picking each other up is what got us through the long day.”
Morningside appeared poised to complete a sweep, taking a 5-2 lead into the seventh inning. The Jimmies, though, strung together five hits and took advantage of an error to score five times.
Riley had two hits and drove in two runs, while Cropley hit her fourth home run of the season and singled for the Mustangs in the second game. Joiner and Carson Cameron also collected two hits.
Morningside sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the second inning of the opener. Losing pitcher Katie Merchant walked seven and Jamestown committed three errors. Morningside’s Morgan Nixon had two doubles and a single, driving in four.
Merchant was the pitcher of record for Jamestown in all three games. The Jimmies, shooting for their third straight NAIA Opening Round appearance, finished 31-20 overall.
Morningside is back in the national tournament for the first time since 2016.
“We definitely had to show a lot of perseverance (in the third game) because you can go one way or the other,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “You have to go fight for things you want. Those are the things we talked about and they worked hard to plug through every inning.”