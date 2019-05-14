OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- After losing its game on Monday, the Morningside softball team was sent to the elimination side of the bracket during the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.
The Mustangs won their first elimination game on Tuesday, knocking Friends out with a 4-0 win, settling up a game against the team that knocked Morningside to the elimination bracket - Olivet Nazarene, which lost to top-seeded Oklahoma City 8-3 earlier on Tuesday.
Olivet Nazarene beat Morningside for the second time in two days, ending the Mustangs season with a 5-0 victory on Tuesday. Morningside ends the season with a 31-11 record.
Morningside jumped out to a 2-0 lead right away against Friends and tacked on insurance runs in the third and fifth innings.
The four runs were easily enough as Morningside pitcher Hallie Misiaszek silenced Friends' bats as she allowed only three hits in seven innings of work. She didn't walk a batter and struck out 10.
Morningside pounded out nine hits for the four runs. Rebecca Riley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Carson Cameron was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Mackenzie Lose was 2-for-3 and Ellie Cropley scored a run.
For the second straight day, Olivet Nazarene pitcher Emily Carstens held Morningside's offense in check. The Mustangs were held to three hits in the loss to the Tigers.
The Tigers only had one good inning against Misiaszek on Monday but it was enough to win. Once again, the Tigers were held to one good inning and that was enough, again. Olivet Nazarene scored four runs in the third inning to take control and added an insurance run in the fifth. Five of the Tigers nine hits in the game came in the third inning, all with two outs.