COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | The team that scored first prevailed in both ends of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader Sunday afternoon.
Morningside scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take a lead it never lost in a 5-3 victory over Doane in the first game of the twin bill. Doane stretched a 1-0 lead in the nightcap with a four-run bottom of the second inning on the way to a 5-3 win over the Mustangs.
RBI singles from Rebecca Riley and Carrington Entringer highlighted Morningside’s second-inning eruption in Game 1. Two frames later, Carson Cameron hit an RBI double as Coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s squad stretched the lead to 5-1.
Cortney Joiner was 2-for-2 for the Mustangs, who outhit Doane 8-5. Riley was 2-for-4 while Morgan Nixon doubled.
Winning pitcher Hallie Misiaszek allowed two earned runs, five hits and a walk while striking out three.
Two consecutive run-producing hits – Ellie Cropley’s double and Cameron’s single – lifted Morningside (8-5, 3-1 GPAC) within 5-2 in the third inning of the nightcap. Joiner hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Kelsey Spongberg was 2-for-3 to lead the Mustangs’ six-hit offense. Paige Lansink suffered the pitching loss.
WESTERN ILLINOIS 6, SOUTH DAKOTA 3: Jamie Holscher was 2-for-2 with a home run, but it wasn’t enough as Western Illinois took advantage of three errors and posted a 6-3 win over South Dakota to conclude a Summit League series Sunday in Macomb, Ill.
South Dakota (19-16 2-1 Summit) committed errors which led to two Western Illinois runs in the first inning and two more in the third that produced a 6-1 lead. Holscher hit her Summit-leading ninth home run of the season (16th career) in the fourth inning.
Camille Fowler was 2-for-4 for the Coyotes, including a double. Lauren Wobken also doubled while Skylar Arellano chased Dustie Durham home on a sixth-inning RBI single.
Late Saturday
SOUTH DAKOTA 3, WESTERN ILLINOIS 2: Lauren Eamiguel scored on Camille Fowler’s RBI single to left field in the top of the eighth inning as South Dakota pulled out a 3-2 Summit League victory to complete a doubleheader sweep at Macomb, Ill., Saturday.
South Dakota took a 2-1 lead on Jamie Holscher’s RBI double in the fifth inning, but Western Illinois’ Abby Carlin tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth.
Holscher was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for South Dakota, which posted an 11-5 hits advantage. Fowler had two hits along with Dustie Durham and Jessica Rogers.
Durham pitched the entire eight innings for the Coyotes, allowing two earned runs, five hits and two walks while striking out five.