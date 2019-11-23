Morningside starts off playoffs on the right foot

But Gibson came into the game completing 65.5 percent of his passes this season and had a passer efficiency of 160.2. He was only 20-of-43 passing against Morningside’s defense and the Blue Hawks were held below their 430.2 yards per game average this season.

Joel Katzer, who was named the defensive player of the game, had eight tackles as did his twin brother Jacob Katzer. Klayton Nordeen had seven tackles.

“There were no great plays by anyone on defense but they all played good team defense and played together well,” Ryan said.

Offensively, the Mustangs jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Joe Dolincheck passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns. AP Ponder rushed for 132 yards and two scores. Austin Johnson, the offensive player of the game, finished with a team-high 148 yards receiving and a score and Bo Els caught nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson had 660 yards receiving coming into the day, third on the team, and he was open constantly throughout the game.

