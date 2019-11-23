Morningside starts off playoffs on the right foot

SIOUX CITY -- It was exactly how Morningside coach Steve Ryan wanted to start the NAIA playoffs.
In Morningside’s first-round playoff game against Dickinson State, the Mustangs put on a well-rounded effort on both sides of the ball.
Morningside put together 638 yards of total offense - 292 on the ground and 346 through the air.
The Mustangs defense did give up 361 yards of total offense but held DSU quarterback Hayden Gibson to under 50 percent passing and the Blue Hawks only scored 14 points.
The well-rounded effort moves the defending national champions and top-ranked Morningside onto the next round after a 57-14 victory over DSU on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
“I am good with it,” Ryan said. “I felt good with the way our guys played. I think we got out of it healthy so all of those things were pretty good.”
Now Morningside (11-0) hosts Saint Xavier, who knocked Northwestern out of the playoffs, at noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
"We have a lot of familiarity with each other since we've played each other in the playoffs before," Ryan said.
Defensively, Morningside didn’t have any sacks and didn’t force any turnovers. The 361 yards the Blue Hawks gained was above Morningside’s average of 232.1 yards allowed per game.
But Gibson came into the game completing 65.5 percent of his passes this season and had a passer efficiency of 160.2. He was only 20-of-43 passing against Morningside’s defense and the Blue Hawks were held below their 430.2 yards per game average this season.
Joel Katzer, who was named the defensive player of the game, had eight tackles as did his twin brother Jacob Katzer. Klayton Nordeen had seven tackles.
“There were no great plays by anyone on defense but they all played good team defense and played together well,” Ryan said.
Offensively, the Mustangs jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Joe Dolincheck passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns. AP Ponder rushed for 132 yards and two scores. Austin Johnson, the offensive player of the game, finished with a team-high 148 yards receiving and a score and Bo Els caught nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson had 660 yards receiving coming into the day, third on the team, and he was open constantly throughout the game.
“I think that just speaks volumes for our offense when you have other receivers like Reid (Jurgensmeier) and Bo (Els) that they have to worry about. They can’t focus on any one of us because we are all going to make plays,” Johnson said. “I always know that our offense is going to play well. We already have a lot of confidence but it’s really nice to get things (going). We have things to work on but it was nice to come out here and take care of business.”
Dickinson State tried to play spoiler early. The Blue Hawks opened the game with the ball and converted a couple of third downs, driving all the down the Mustangs 18-yard line.
On third-and-2, Morningside defensive lineman Gage Grinnell tipped the pass to force fourth down. The Blue Hawks then jumped early, making it fourth-and-7 and Gibson’s pass was over the head of his intended target, giving Morningside the ball.
“Keeping them out of the endzone that first drive was big,” Ryan said.
Morningside proceeded to go 76 yards in only six plays. On Morningside’s first play, Dolincheck hit Johnson for a 50-yard pass play, starting a career day for the sophomore wide receiver.
“(Austin) is just playing with great confidence right now,” Ryan said. “He is every bit the wide receiver (Bo Els and Reid Jurgensmeier) are. He just hasn’t quite the experience but you can definitely see that Joey has a lot of confidence in going to him.”
Then on third-and-10, Ponder got a nice hole to run through and went for 21 yards. He capped off the quick drive with a three-yard touchdown to put Morningside up 7-0 early.
Ponder hit a career milestone in the win. The junior now has 3,846 yards rushing in his career at Morningside, passing former Mustang Brandon Wegher’s mark of 3,815 for the program’s all-time mark.
“That speaks volumes to who he is and his work ethic and where he has gotten to as a running back,” Ponder said. “He’s got another year and some of those guys he passed up were pretty impressive football players.”
Dickinson State mishandled the kickoff and had to start at its own two-yard line. The Blue Hawks only gained five yards and were forced to punt. Morningside brought pressure and Joshua Miller blocked the kick. The ball bounced out of bounds for a safety and a 9-0 lead.
The safety allowed Morningside to get the ball back still and the Mustangs went 58 yards in eight plays and Ponder scored his second touchdown of the game from eight yards out to put Morningside up 16-0 with 4:57 left in the quarter.
“I think a big part of (our start) was JP’s punt block. You only get two points for it but that was huge,” Ryan said. “That’s a huge momentum building and you are able to get the ball back and we stuck it in the endzone. That little combination of things really got the momentum going for us early.”
DSU did score in the second quarter when Conor McCarvel scored on a nine-yard reception but Morningside came right back with a 40-yard touchdown run by Anthony Sims.
Johnson had his touchdown reception right before the half on a 12-yard reception to put the Mustangs up 30-7.
DSU’s second score came right away in the second half on Tyger Frye’s 24-yard touchdown reception. Morningside answered as Dolincheck found Jurgensmeier in the back of the endzone for a 13-yard touchdown and Addison Ross added a five-yard touchdown for a 44-14 third quarter lead.
Els hauled in a 48-yard touchdown reception to start the fourth quarter and Ethan Stratman scored on a 26-yard run to cap Morningside’s 57-14 win.