SIOUX CITY -- Before Jamestown even got a single first down of the game, top-ranked Morningside had a 23-0 lead.
It was another efficient day for the top-ranked Mustangs, who won their 21st straight game and 39th straight Great Plains Athletic Conference contest with a 61-0 victory over Jamestown on Saturday at Olson Stadium.
It’s the third time this season that Morningside (6-0, 5-0) has scored at least 60 points in a game. It’s also the second shutout of the season for the Mustangs with the last one coming in the 80-0 season-opening win over St. Francis (Illinois).
So performances like this are starting to become second nature for the defending national champion Mustangs.
Coach Steve Ryan said that just speaks to how locked in his team is every week.
“That’s all you can ask of them, to come out and focus and whatever play you’ve got, to come out and give it your best shot,” Ryan said. “You don’t know how a game is going to go so you just prepare to be ready to go.”
Reid Jurgensmeier had five receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns. The junior receiver now has more than 100 receptions in his career and is in the top-five all-time in touchdown receptions in the program’s history.
Jurgensmeier said the two quarterbacks he’s played for — Joe Dolincheck this season and Trent Solsma the last two years — have made his job easy.
“All of the career marks are awesome but I’ve had awesome guys throwing me the ball and a coaching staff that puts me in the right place on every single play,” Jurgensmeier said. “They make it easy for me, I just have to come out here and do my job every day. Quarterbacks know where I am going to be at every single time and they know where they need to put it in a spot for me to catch it and I just have to go out there and make a play.”
Ryan said he’s glad Jurgensmeier is on his team instead of having to gameplan against him.
“He’s a fantastic football player, he’s a fantastic person,” Ryan said.
Morningside outgained Jamestown 519 to 123 in the game.
Dolincheck was 13-for-14 passing for 239 yards and four touchdowns. It was his sixth straight game of 200 or more yards passing.
Arnijae Ponder finished with 107 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. It was his 10th straight game with at least 100 yards.
Jacob Katzer finished with seven tackles and two sacks to pace a defensive effort that allowed only seven first downs.
“I thought Joey came out and was on point, the offensive line protected him well and just the defense shut them down and scored themselves,” Ryan said. “The game just kind of got going the way it did.”
The dominating effort meant the Mustangs didn’t look past Jamestown, which fell to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in the GPAC.
Next week, the Mustangs face the other one-win team in the conference when they travel to Dakota Wesleyan.
Then, Morningside travels to Doane, which had four wins in GPAC play coming into Saturday’s action.
Not overlooking Jamestown this week and DWU next week plays into Morningside’s motto this season, which is ‘dominate each day.’
“We definitely approach every week the same,” Jurgensmeier said. “We have the motto dominate each day and that’s just how we have to approach each week. We know that if we don’t come out here and play the way we could,’ any team in this conference can beat us.
“We just have to come out here and do what we do.”
Jamestown started with the ball and Morningside’s defense forced a three-and-out. Four Mustangs broke free on the punt and blocked it. The ball rolled through the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Mustangs then turned the possession after the kickoff into points on a six-play, 46-yard drive that took only two minutes as Arnijae Ponder scored on a one-yard plunge.
Morningside forced another three-and-out and Bo Els returned the kick to the 22-yard line. On the first play, Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier for a 22-yard touchdown.
Jamal Jones put Morningside up 23-0 with an interception and he returned it 30 yards for the score with 9:19 left in the first quarter.
A good Jamestown punt forced Morningside to start at its own 16-yard line. The Mustangs went 84 yards in six plays and Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier for a 14-yard score.
On Morningside’s next possession, Ponder caught a swing pass and went 30 yards for the touchdown for a 37-0 lead in the first quarter.
Ponder scored his third touchdown of the game right away in the second quarter on a two-yard run and Jurgensmeier caught his third touchdown pass of the game with 7:28 left in the half for a 51-0 lead.
Parker Hansen hit a 22-yard field goal right before halftime to put Morningside up 54-0.
Morningside opened the second half with the ball and with the backups in, marched down the field and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by Anthony Sims to go up 61-0.