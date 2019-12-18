Morningside student band members, media get ready for Louisiana championship

SIOUX CITY — Members of the Morningside College student media, band members, dancers and cheerleaders are getting ready for a 13-plus hour drive to Grambling, Louisiana.
The Mustang football team will play the Marian University (Indiana) Knights at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling at 6 p.m. Saturday in the NAIA National Championship. The football team itself left for Louisiana on Tuesday.
This is the second year in a row that the Mustangs have made it to the National Championship. In 2018, they beat the Benedictine Ravens 35-28 to claim the title.
Lincoln Larsen, Joanna Widjaja and Jared Bade will be among an estimated 49 Morningside band members packed into a charter bus heading south Thursday night.
"I want an aisle seat," said Widjaja, 22, a biology major and alto saxophone player who just graduated.
"I'm probably just going to lay on the floor," said Larsen, 21, a junior music education major and trumpet player.
Bade and Widjaja went to Daytona Beach last year to perform at the NAIA championship against Benedictine College, while Larsen has visited Louisiana before.
So they're at least somewhat prepared for the long slog ahead of them.
"That was like, what, 25 hours?" Widjaja said of the Daytona Beach trip.
There won't be much time for sightseeing on the trip, no side tours of New Orleans or Baton Rouge. They'll be back in Sioux City by Sunday afternoon.
"It's a quick trip. We get down there, we work, we come back," Larsen said.
You have free articles remaining.
Members of the Morningside student media are geared up for the road trip too.
The student media gaggle includes Abby Koch, who does "a little bit of everything" at the Collegian Reporter; Jonathan Covert, the sports director at KMSC radio; and Steven Cutler, who does color commentary and play-by-play at KMSC and has worked for the paper.
They're hitching a ride with the Morningside dance team.
In that group, only Cutler has experience travelling long distances in a student media capacity -- he covered the Daytona Beach championship last year.
Covert didn't get to go to that game due to limited seating on the ride there, making him "the odd man out," while Koch hasn't gone much further than Sioux Falls to cover things.
"In my case, last year, not being able to go down last year, being able to go down this year, is certainly exciting," said Covert, 20, a senior mass communication major. He said this trip will be the most time he's ever spent on a bus.
The group is under pressure to have all their ducks in a row at Grambling. Cutler said KMSC crew members had to deal with equipment problems in Daytona last year, which they're hoping to avoid this time.
"Last year, down in Florida, the equipment didn't go very well for us," he said. "We took down some different equipment that we didn't put together right ourselves, because we were unfamiliar with it, so long story short, we did a broadcast through the computer mic."
Each of the students said Morningside will cruise to a victory over Marian University. Koch joked that Cutler's "man bun" hairdo is a sort of lucky charm for the Mustangs.
"As long as Steven keeps his man bun, they're going to win," she said.
But in all seriousness, they said a Mustang win is imminent.
"It should be a good game, both teams come in with really good defense, but I think Morningside, especially the way they played against Grand View, has already been tested by a really good defense," Covert said.