Morningside suffers second GPAC loss in double-digit defeat to Dakota Wesleyan

On the other end, the Tigers built their 13-2 run by making five of 11 shots. Four of those five made baskets came inside the paint.

DWU shot 18-for-34 in the first half and made seven 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Mason Larson and Nick Harden each had 13 points for the Tigers.

“I’m going to be very clear, that was not an expectation,” Tigers coach Matt Wilber said of the 43-point half. “We played as good a half as we’re ever going to play, and the scoreboard clearly showed that. We were ready to play. Our biggest focus was the paint, because (Morningside) has been playing tremendous from there.

Going into the game, the Mustangs were playing at a high level, winning eight straight games that included close victories against Northwestern and Midland.

The last loss for Morningside was on Nov. 11 against Jamestown in the first game of its Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule.

Morningside’s defense played a big role during that winning streak, but that wasn’t the case in the first half on Wednesday.