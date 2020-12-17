Morningside suffers second GPAC loss in double-digit defeat to Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men’s basketball team had a frustrating night on Wednesday, to say the least.
The Mustangs were held to just 22 first-half points by Dakota Wesleyan and trailed by 21 points at the half. Morningside tried to mount a comeback, but the Tigers held on to win 75-60 on Morningside’s campus.
DWU's win puts the Tigers (10-1, 7-0) two games ahead of Morningside (10-2, 6-2) in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
Morningside shot 9-for-29 in the first half, as Dakota Wesleyan’s defense made the Mustangs work hard for every shot. At one point, the Tigers held the Mustangs scoreless for nearly five full minutes.
“We got good looks, we just didn’t convert,” Mustangs coach Jim Sykes said. “They outplayed us, and they shot well. We talked at halftime, if we make some of those bunnies we missed, it’s more like a 10-point game, then we have more of a chance. But, when you have to dig out of a 21-point deficit, No. 1, that takes a lot of energy.”
The Tigers ended the half on a 13-2 run that lasted the final 6 minutes, 58 seconds.
In that final 6:58, the Mustangs missed eight straight shots. The Tigers’ defense also didn’t allow Trey Brown to take many shots inside the paint, as the 6-foot-6 senior center took just one in the final 7 minutes of the first half.
On the other end, the Tigers built their 13-2 run by making five of 11 shots. Four of those five made baskets came inside the paint.
DWU shot 18-for-34 in the first half and made seven 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Mason Larson and Nick Harden each had 13 points for the Tigers.
“I’m going to be very clear, that was not an expectation,” Tigers coach Matt Wilber said of the 43-point half. “We played as good a half as we’re ever going to play, and the scoreboard clearly showed that. We were ready to play. Our biggest focus was the paint, because (Morningside) has been playing tremendous from there.
Going into the game, the Mustangs were playing at a high level, winning eight straight games that included close victories against Northwestern and Midland.
The last loss for Morningside was on Nov. 11 against Jamestown in the first game of its Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule.
Morningside’s defense played a big role during that winning streak, but that wasn’t the case in the first half on Wednesday.
“We were playing at a high clip, especially defensively, and to give up 43 points in the first half is a little frustrating,” Sykes said. “I don’t think we communicated worth a darn. They were hot and they brought the energy. We were on our heels. We couldn’t get out of our own way.”
The Mustangs accepted the challenge of climbing out of the 21-point hole.
Over a four-minute span during the early parts of the second half, Morningside went on a 15-2 run. That run got the deficit chipped down to 11 points with 13:11 to go.
Trey Powers scored eight of those 15 points for Morningside with two free throws and two 3s. TBrown hit a mid-range jumpshot and Ely Doble also hit a 3-pointer in the run that lasted 4:53.
That run brought the energy back in Allee Gymnasium. The Mustangs bench along with the pandemic-shortened crowd made some noise, and it really did feel like the momentum was starting to shift back the home team’s way.
Morningside, however, couldn’t dig out of that big of a hole. DWU kept its lead at bay, and it hung around the low teens for the remaining 12:51.
The closest Morningside got was within nine points, and that happened twice. The first instance came with 2:39 left off a 3-pointer by Will Pottebaum, then the Mustangs got within nine one more time with 2:15 left because of a Zach Imig free throw.
“We had to chip away,” Sykes said. “There’s no such thing as a 21-point shot. Every time we did get a stop, we had to score a basket on the other end. We couldn’t afford to trade baskets with them."
Brown led the Mustangs with a 15-point, 17-rebound double-double. Brown had seven offensive rebounds.
Powers had 13 points and Imig scored 10.
The Mustangs are still optimistic, even though they now have two losses in the conference. They’ll face Hastings on Sunday before taking a couple of weeks off from games and resuming the GPAC schedule in 2021 with a road game at Doane.
“Our goals are still intact,” Sykes said. “It’s early, we still have a lot of basketball left. We have to play Morningside basketball. Those first 20 minutes were not Morningside basketball on either side of the floor. We have to get back to our roots and not change anything.”
