Morningside sweeps Briar Cliff for second GPAC win of the season

SIOUX CITY — It wasn’t a smooth start for Morningside in its crosstown rivalry match with Briar Cliff at the Newman Flanagan Center on Wednesday.
The Mustangs were out of rhythm, letting different factors get to them in the first few points, allowing the Chargers to take an early 8-3 lead.
So first-year Morningside coach Jessica Squier called a timeout to refocus her team.
“They were so focused on the outside things and noise that they weren’t focused on specifically what they needed to do so the team could be successful,” Squier said. “Just focus in on what we are asking them to. Control your side and when you control your side, you control the other side.”
Morningside refocused and came back to win a tight first set.
From there, Morningside controlled most of the next two sets to come away with a 26-24, 25-21, 25-22 victory.
Coming back and winning the first set was a confidence boost that pushed the Mustangs through the next two sets for their first sweep of the season.
“It’s a big confidence booster when you are down 8-3, or whenever you are down by three or more points, and come back and win because that meant you focused on what you can control and not so much what the other team is doing,” Squier said. “You can only control so much of the other team so if you just focus on you, you can win.”
With the victory, Morningside improves to 2-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with both wins coming over Briar Cliff. The Mustangs are 3-5 overall.
Squier feels the team is close to breaking through. The Mustangs have only been swept once this season and that was by perennial power Dordt.
“I think we are on the verge of having a click moment and hopefully, it comes sooner rather than later,” Squier said. “It’s been so tough to get these girls connected on different levels because of COVID. Have school on top of that and limiting how many group activities they can do outside of this that they normally do.
“It is difficult to find their connection but we are working on that and every day we are working a little harder and get five to 10 percent better every day.”
With Morningside’s sweep of Briar Cliff, the Mustangs earned the automatic host bid for the NAIA tournament, which is in the spring this season.
While Squier likes the sweep, the tournament is months away.
“Ultimately when we talk to the girls, it’s not about that, it’s about building the culture and making sure the culture is there,” Squier said. “It’s not about qualifying for nationals. If our culture is there, we work for nationals and it’s an easier bid for us.
Support Local Journalism
“I guess the pressure is off you could say and hopefully, we can focus on us better.”
The loss continues a skid for Briar Cliff. After a 4-0 start, the Chargers have dropped six straight matches and are 4-6 on the season, including an 0-5 mark in the GPAC.
“We’ve played a lot of teams that have improved. … We need to start rising to some of those challenges,” Briar Cliff coach Lindsey Weatherford said. “Not that we haven’t gotten better, too. We are right with every team, it’s just a matter of a few things.
“We are still young. The freshmen that we have on the court at all times, that can be hard for them. So there is some pressure there.”
Grace Hanno led Briar Cliff with 14 kills and Maureen Imrie had 22 assists. Hanno also had 15 digs and Tannah Heath had 10. Chloe Johnson had eight kills and Tyra Blue and Toria Andre each had seven kills as Briar Cliff hit .295 as a team.
Morningside countered with a .348 hitting percentage as Krista Zenk had 16 kills and Kaelyn Giefer added 13. Caitlin Makovicka had nine kills and Meredith Hoffman had eight kills.
Sabrina Creason had 38 assists and Kayla Harris had 16 digs.
After Briar Cliff opened with a 6-0 run for the 8-3 lead, the Chargers let the Mustangs back in it with a service error, a net violation and an attack error.
“We knew (Morningside) wasn’t going to give up, that they were going to come back strong,” Weatherford said. “We expected all of that, we just weren’t able to terminate the ball in those situations and score. That’s kind of plaguing us lately, the termination factor. We need to get better at scoring points.”
Morningside later tied the set at 13 as the teams went back-and-forth for the rest of the game.
With the set tied at 22, Giefer and Makovicka had back-to-back kills to put it at set point for Morningside.
Briar Cliff tied the set with back-to-back kills by Hanno but Zenk followed with back-to-back kills for the 26-24 victory.
With the second set tied at 4-4, Morningside went on a 7-1 run to take control. Briar Cliff made a slight push late, but the Mustangs got the 25-20 victory.
The Mustangs went up 9-6 in the third set and didn’t trail against as Morningside went on to finish the sweep with a 25-22 win.
“I felt like we controlled the energy in sets two and three,” Squier said. “I also feel like we can be a little bit more crisp in our actions. But I know the girls were really tight for this match, knowing they wanted to be Briar Cliff very badly.
“Just get them in right mindset. Our mindset is different for every match and our mindset is different for every practice. We just have to figure out how to find that confidence and have that mindset day-in and day-out.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!