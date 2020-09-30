Morningside sweeps Briar Cliff for second GPAC win of the season

SIOUX CITY — It wasn’t a smooth start for Morningside in its crosstown rivalry match with Briar Cliff at the Newman Flanagan Center on Wednesday.

The Mustangs were out of rhythm, letting different factors get to them in the first few points, allowing the Chargers to take an early 8-3 lead.

So first-year Morningside coach Jessica Squier called a timeout to refocus her team.

“They were so focused on the outside things and noise that they weren’t focused on specifically what they needed to do so the team could be successful,” Squier said. “Just focus in on what we are asking them to. Control your side and when you control your side, you control the other side.”

Morningside refocused and came back to win a tight first set.

From there, Morningside controlled most of the next two sets to come away with a 26-24, 25-21, 25-22 victory.

Coming back and winning the first set was a confidence boost that pushed the Mustangs through the next two sets for their first sweep of the season.