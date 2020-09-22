Morningside sweeps Northwest Iowa Invite titles

Le MARS, Iowa – Sam Storey put an exclamation point on a sterling performance at the Northwest Iowa National Invite Tuesday at Willow Creek Golf Club.
The Morningside College junior ran in a twisting 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole, putting a capper on a 4-under-par 68 that gave Storey a repeat individual win in the second-year event for NAIA collegiate golf teams.
Storey, from Surrey, England, overtook Ezra Meyer of Northwestern College, the leader after the first two rounds on Monday.
Morningside captured team titles in both the men’s and women’s tournaments. The Mustangs’ Laia Badosa rode a dominating performance on Monday to the individual women’s title.
Badosa, a junior from Girona, Spain, blew away the field with a 66-68 over the first 36 holes. She shot 73 on Tuesday and finished 9-under, 11 strokes in front of her closest competitor.
Storey had to chip in on the final hole here a year ago to force a playoff, which he eventually won. There were no such dramatics this time around, but a large gallery watching on the final hole made plenty of noise when he sank the last birdie.
“Coach (Todd Sapp) and I had a great read,” Storey said. “We had a good spot on the green to try and die it around the hill. The ball going in was probably a gift, it was lucky to go in but I’ll take the result.”
Storey shot even par (73-70) in the opening two rounds and his 68 on Tuesday left him with 4-under 211. Northwestern’s Meyer was second at 71-70-73—214, or 1-under par.
Kolby Newborg of Northwestern, Corey Matthey of Morningside, Isaac Knock of Northwestern and Conor Schubring of Doane ended up deadlocked for third at 216.
It’s been a difficult year for Storey, who faced stringent quarantine protocols in his native England.
“We were locked down for quite a long time, I was probably closed to my bedroom for six to eight weeks,” Storey said. “We were only allowed outside of our own property for about an hour a day. So to come back out here and play golf again is really quite special.”
Morningside shot 6-under as a team in the final round, finishing at 290-292-282 for 864. Northwestern closed at 1-under 871 (292-292-287).
“The team game here is so important,” Storey said. “I know how much it means to our coach and our team to keep on winning and keep the momentum going.
“I like this golf course a lot. The greens suit my eye and I can hit driver quite well. If I can keep the ball between the trees and take advantage of the shorter holes you can make a lot of birdies around here.”
Storey recorded six birdies and two bogeys in his round of 32-36 on Tuesday.
Grand View was third in the men’s team race at 887, while Midland and Doane tied for fourth at 899. Briar Cliff finished sixth at 912.
“It’s been a great start to the year, each team has three wins in three starts,” Morningside Coach Todd Sapp said. “This is a special tournament so it was a good win for both.
“We came down to the very end with Northwestern, like it always does. I respect that team a lot and Coach Aaron Aberson and I are such close friends.”
Morningside also had Jackson Sitzmann tie for seventh (217) and Jonny Douglas tie for 10th (220).
Northwestern’s Kyle Christy also recorded a top 10 finish, tied with Douglas at 220.
Briar Cliff was paced by Davess Verdugo, who tied for 18th with 226. The Chargers also counted Raul Perez (229), Elijah Lamoureux (23) and Andrew Arndorfer (231).
Morningside prevailed over a strong women’s field, easily outdistancing runner-up Texas Wesleyan, 877-902. The Mustangs shattered their team school scoring record by 10 shots, thanks in part to Badosa and Sam Knight, who finished first and third individually.
“Everything was falling for me yesterday,” Badosa said. “If I was on the green it was probably going in, so that helped a lot.
“Normally my long game is good and I mess up on the putting green, but yesterday everything was falling. We’ve been waiting for these tournaments all season so the payoff was really nice.”
Piper Frisbie of Texas Wesleyan was the women’s runner-up with 71-73-74—218. Morningside’s Knight, meanwhile, shot 70-71-78—219.
“I’m just so proud of my teammates and even myself for coming through with some great scores on the first day and powering through 36 holes, because that gets really tough,” said Knight, a senior from Onawa, Iowa. “With everything going on right now we face a lot of adversity as a team. But everybody bouncing back and coming up with a win like this is indescribable.”
Mustang teammates Maria Zorrilla and Sofia Castelan tied for sixth with 227 and Maria Nava was 10th at 229.
The Briar Cliff women finished fifth with scores of 327-328-338 for 993. Wayland Baptist (935) and William Penn (957) were third and fourth, respectively.
Frankie Valencia was the Chargers’ top individual, checking in at 16th with a 76-77-83—236. Molly Diekmann was 22nd at 247, Emily Harste tied for 30th at 256 and Ann Hedlund 33rd with 261.
Although the COVD 19 pandemic forced a scaled-down version from the inaugural event, when more teams from around the country came to Le Mars, it was nonetheless another successful venture.
Tournament director Dan Gray wishes to thank all of the volunteers who once again donated their time to this event, which benefits Siouxland Junior Golf.
