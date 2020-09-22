Morningside sweeps Northwest Iowa Invite titles

Storey shot even par (73-70) in the opening two rounds and his 68 on Tuesday left him with 4-under 211. Northwestern’s Meyer was second at 71-70-73—214, or 1-under par.

Kolby Newborg of Northwestern, Corey Matthey of Morningside, Isaac Knock of Northwestern and Conor Schubring of Doane ended up deadlocked for third at 216.

It’s been a difficult year for Storey, who faced stringent quarantine protocols in his native England.

“We were locked down for quite a long time, I was probably closed to my bedroom for six to eight weeks,” Storey said. “We were only allowed outside of our own property for about an hour a day. So to come back out here and play golf again is really quite special.”

Morningside shot 6-under as a team in the final round, finishing at 290-292-282 for 864. Northwestern closed at 1-under 871 (292-292-287).

“The team game here is so important,” Storey said. “I know how much it means to our coach and our team to keep on winning and keep the momentum going.

“I like this golf course a lot. The greens suit my eye and I can hit driver quite well. If I can keep the ball between the trees and take advantage of the shorter holes you can make a lot of birdies around here.”