COLUMBUS, Ga. – A pair of freshmen were part of a quad that managed to put Morningside College into a top-20 finish on the first day of competition at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Championships Wednesday.
Ron DeFauw and Bryce Griffin joined Billy Salber and Lucas Farrington to hit the pad in the Columbus Aquatic Center pool in a time of 7:22.91 in the 800 freestyle relay. Their 17th-place mark bested a pair of fellow competitors and was less than 10 seconds off membership in the top 15.
Head coach Bryan Farris’ women’s team was also involved on the first day at nationals. The quartet of seniors Veronica Mullen and Alisia Woodward, junior Grace Nordquist and sophomore Tessa Renze clocked an 8:30.85 in the 800 freestyle relay. Their effort left them 23rd.
The Maroon returns to the pool Thursday, Feb. 28, for day two of the championships. Competition begins at 9 a.m.