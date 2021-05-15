Morningside thankful for NAIA softball tournament opportunity

SIOUX CITY — Lisa Bolton needed an extra second earlier this week when she learned of her team’s fate.
Bolton, a senior pitcher for the Morningside College softball team, waited to hear the Mustangs get their name called as an at-large bid .
It didn’t take long, as the NAIA committee chose the No. 13-ranked Mustangs (42-9) as one of those at-large bids, and the committee sent Morningside to the Southern Oregon bracket.
When Bolton found that out, she took a few seconds to think about it for a second. Not only is she going to be going out to the West Coast, but she’ll get to play in front of family. Some of her family members will get to watch her play collegiate softball for the first time.
Bolton’s family will help cheer on the Mustangs when they play Hope International at 1 p.m. Monday on the campus of Southern Oregon in Medford, Ore.
“Seeing that totally made my day,” Bolton said on Wednesday.
Bolton thought that if the Mustangs were to be selected, they’d be placed in a pod closer to the Midwest.
She said she’s thankful to see the Mustangs were heading to the West Coast.
“I’m excited to be a little bit closer to home,” said Bolton, who is from American Canyon, Calif. “It’s very different from here. My sisters have never seen me play softball in college yet. That’s exciting knowing that they’ll be there to watch.”
Bolton has been the Mustangs’ ace throughout the season, and she was recognized this week as a second-team honoree on the All-GPAC team earlier this week.
She goes into the national tournament with an 18-4 record with a 2.71 earned run average. She has pitched 143 out of the 329 innings for Morningside, and in that time, Bolton has recorded 102 strikeouts.
Bolton isn’t the only pitcher on Morningside’s staff who has recorded double-digit wins. Katherine Wurtz has 12 wins while Alex Wilson has won 10 games for the Mustangs.
Morningside’s pitching staff might have a challenge when they face the SOU pod this week. Southern Oregon leads the nation with a team batting average of .411.
The Mustangs pitching staff has had to go against some tough competition this season, and that rang true last week during the GPAC tournament pod that was played at Jensen Softball Complex at Morningside.
The Mustangs lost twice to Concordia throughout the conference tournament, needing an at-large bid to make the tournament.
“I was sick to my stomach for four days,” Mustangs coach Ashton Whited said. “But, I think we had confidence in ourselves. If our season ended there (against Concordia), we knew we went down with a fight. We’re much happier going to nationals.”
The Mustangs have lost five of their eight straight games. Three games were dropped consecutively before the GPAC tournament, including a sweep to the hands of Midland.
The Mustangs scored eight in both those games against the Warriors, but they allowed nine and 10 runs to Midland.
The Mustangs know the GPAC is a tough league to play in, and to prove that point, the conference has three national qualifiers. The Bulldogs and the Warriors are the other two teams.
That losing streak clearly wasn’t what the Mustangs were looking for to end the season, and some members of the team admitted there was a little stress when Concordia knocked them out of the GPAC tournament.
“We haven’t yet reached our potential,” Bolton said. “We’re excited to play new competition.
Then, Jamestown beat Morningside in a 1-0 game.
“We faced some of the pitching in the nation (in the GPAC),” Whited said. “That fuels us and we know what to expect going into the national tournament. We’ve hit well against that good pitching. Every team has slumps. We know we can hit.”
Morningside’s offense has six every day players hitting above .333, with the top-two hitters (in terms of batting average) being Morgan Nixon (.388) and Bishop Heelan High School graduate Ellie Cropley (.366).
The top three RBI producers are Nixon (68), Lexie Stolen (45) and Cropley with 41.
Nixon, Cropley and Stolen, also a former Crusaders standout, were all named to the GPAC first-team.
“I think the biggest thing that I’m getting into my mind is that we’re not done yet,” Stolen said. “After the GPAC tournament, we had a lot of questions whether that was going to be the end of our season. Just to know that we’re going to play a couple more games, it gives me goosebumps thinking about it. Luckily, at the beginning of the season, we played some pretty good ball, and that showed nationally.”