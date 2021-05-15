Morningside thankful for NAIA softball tournament opportunity

SIOUX CITY — Lisa Bolton needed an extra second earlier this week when she learned of her team’s fate.

Bolton, a senior pitcher for the Morningside College softball team, waited to hear the Mustangs get their name called as an at-large bid .

It didn’t take long, as the NAIA committee chose the No. 13-ranked Mustangs (42-9) as one of those at-large bids, and the committee sent Morningside to the Southern Oregon bracket.

When Bolton found that out, she took a few seconds to think about it for a second. Not only is she going to be going out to the West Coast, but she’ll get to play in front of family. Some of her family members will get to watch her play collegiate softball for the first time.

Bolton’s family will help cheer on the Mustangs when they play Hope International at 1 p.m. Monday on the campus of Southern Oregon in Medford, Ore.

“Seeing that totally made my day,” Bolton said on Wednesday.

Bolton thought that if the Mustangs were to be selected, they’d be placed in a pod closer to the Midwest.

She said she’s thankful to see the Mustangs were heading to the West Coast.