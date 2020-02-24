Morningside third at San Antonio Shoot-Out

SAN ANTONIO -- The Morningside men's golf team fell off its Sunday pace by seven strokes and fell back from the top-two on Monday at the San Antonio Shoot-out.

After shooting a 302 on Sunday, the Mustangs shot a 309 and have a two-day total of 611 for third place, one stroke ahead of Johnson & Wales. Five strokes separate third place to sixth place. Wayland Baptist leds with a 587 and Texas Wesleyan, which was four stroked behind Morningside on Sunday, moved into second place with a 298 on Monday for a two-day total of 604.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sam Storey leads Morningside with a two-day total of 149 to tie for fourth place. He was tied for the lead on the first day with a 70 but shot a 79 to fall five strokes off the lead, which is held by Texas Wesleyan's Tyron Davidowitz with a 144.

Jonathan Douglas is Morningside's only other golfer in the top 30 as she is tied for 20th with a 154. After shooting a 79 on Sunday, Douglas shaved four strokes off his scored for a 75 on Monday.

Corey Matthey is in 39th with 158 and bounced back after a rough first day. Matthey shot an 84 on Sunday but improved by 10 strokes on Monday with a 74.

Tyler Danke is also tied for 39th with a 158 and Torben Boeger is tied for 45 with a 160. Xan Milligan is tied for 47th with a 161 and Connor Prescott is tied for 58th with a 164.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0