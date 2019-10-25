On paper, it looks like another soft spot on the schedule for the Morningside football team.
A week after demolishing Jamestown, which only has one win on the season, 61-0, the Mustangs travel to Mitchell, S.D., to face a team that's lower in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings than the Jimmies.
Dakota Wesleyan has schuffled this season, winning only one game and is sitting 0-6 in the GPAC.
It's a mismatch because the defending national champion Mustangs are the top team in the nation at 6-0 and are 5-0 in the GPAC.
Morningside coach Steve Ryan doesn't expect his team to overlook the Tigers, though, just like the Mustangs didn't overlook the Jimmies.
Ryan said the team is treating this week just like any other week on the schedule.
"It's pretty much the same thing every week. Just dominate the day and just try and be great today," Ryan said. "Win the next two hours in practice and let tomorrow worry about itself."
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. in Mitchell.
Morningside has excelled in a number of areas this season - offensively and defensively. The Mustangs rank first in the nation in third down conversions (57.1 percent), pass efficiency (210.7), total sacks against (only one allowed), first downs per game (28.3), total offensive yards per game (597.2) and total scoring offense (366).
Plus the Mustangs are second in opponent's first downs (84), fourth in total defense per game (247.5) and fifth in scoring defense per game (11.7).
It seems like Morningside is improving in each category each week because the team spends a good amount of time working on situational spots.
"I think there are just certain things we try and work on each week," Ryan said. "Just being better in situations that come up like third and fourth downs and just being mentally tough in different situations. We put th em in a lot of situations that can come up."
Ryan feels like he's seeing his team improve each week, too. Arnijae Ponder has rushed for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns on only 116 carries. Joe Dolincheck, who is in his first season as the starting quarterback at Morningside, has completed 73.2 percent of his passes for 1,857 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Bo Els has 39 receptions for 640 yards and eight touchdowns and Reid Jurgensmeier had 29 receptions for 669 yards and nine touchdowns.
"I do (think we are getting better) in a lot of key roles and especially up front," Ryan said. "The guys are improving and Joey is improving and making better decisions."