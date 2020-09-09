Morningside uses long rallies to defeat Briar Cliff in GPAC opener

SIOUX CITY -- With the Great Plains Athletic Conference season underway only three matches into the season, every match is important for Morningside, especially when it was against Briar Cliff as the two also battle for the host bid for the NAIA national tournament.
The two teams came into the match at Allee Gym coming off opposite weekends. Morningside went 0-2 down in Doane. Briar Cliff went 4-0 at William Penn.
Briar Cliff seemed to be keeping its streak going by holding off Morningside in the first set for a 25-20 win.
Midway through the second set, however, Morningside started to develop a rhythm, and Briar Cliff started to struggle with errors.
The Mustangs took advantage and took the second set 25-21 and carried the strong play into the third, rolling to a 25-12.
While there was a little lull late in the fourth, Morningside won a couple of long rallies and that helped seal the Mustangs first win in the Jessica Squier era with a 25-19 victory.
“That was a really good game that we just played and it showed us we can come back from being down and play consistently because we’ve struggled with that in the past,” Morningside senior outside hitter Krista Zenk said. “It was huge for our confidence. Every game that we are playing is huge. We are tired of being middle of the pack in the conference and we want to separate ourselves and be on the top.”
Zenk led the Mustangs with 16 kills, Kaelyn Giefer and Caitlin Makovicka each had 13 kills as Morningside hit .216 for the match.
Briar Cliff hit .174 in the first set but finished the match hitting .081.
It started in the second set when the Chargers had as many errors, 10, as kills and hit .000.
“Just the offense, really everything is in the first pass and we had a lot of errors but it was a lot of hitting errors which translates over to points (for Morningside),” Briar Cliff coach Lindsay Weatherford said. “We had 27 hitting errors and that’s a whole match full of points. The whole story was our offense and not being able to generate points off our offense.”
It’s the first real crack in the armor for Briar Cliff, which had a steady offense this past weekend down in Oskaloosa.
“First set we gelled really well. Second set, Morningside made adjustments and we weren’t able to adjust to what they did,” Weatherford said. “We need to be better at being versatile down the stretch. Saturday will be the key, whether the girls come in and work hard the next couple of days or stay complacent. My money is on them coming in and working hard and you will see the first set team on Saturday.”
Grace Hanno has 12 kills and 19 digs for Briar Cliff and Tannah Heath had 21 digs. Sami Wasmund and Abbie Ericson each had four block assists.
Morningside’s back row defense was led by Kayla Harris, who had 33 digs. Ashley Boer added 17 and Payton Shoquist had 14.
Sabrina Creason had 47 assists for the Mustangs.
Briar Cliff took a 2-0 lead in the first set on back-to-back kills by Grace Hanno. Morningside tied the set at 3-3 but the Chargers regained the lead thanks to back-to-back Mustang errors and a kill by Lexus Mosbrucker.
While Morningside got within a point more than a few times, Briar Cliff never allowed the first set to get knotted up again. An 8-4 run at the end off the set allowed the Chargers to take the first set 25-20.
Morningside took a 4-2 lead to open the second set with back-to-back kills and an ace by Ryley Rolls.
Back-to-back errors by Morningside, a block by Abbie Ericson and Sami Wasmund followed by an ace by Wasmund gave Briar Cliff the lead again at 8-5.
Morningside battled back and went up 16-15 and the set was tied at 17 when three straight errors by Briar Cliff gave the Mustangs a 20-17 lead.
Morningside finished the second on a 3-0 run for a 25-20 victory to even the match at 1-1.
The Mustangs carried their play from the end of the second into the beginning of the third set.
“We definitely rode that momentum into the third set and always trying to have that focus on the end goal,” Zenk said. “We can be up as much as we want but there’s always room for people to come back into it. So we kept ourselves focused and not let them come from behind.”
Morningside went on a 5-0 run early in the third set to take an 8-3 lead. The Mustangs maintained a 12-7 advantage and dominated the rest of the set, closing on a 13-5 run for a 25-12 victory to go up 2-1.
Giefer had six kills in 16 attacks in the set as the Mustangs hit .371 in the third.
It was a tight start to the fourth set with Morningside holding a 9-8 lead. The Mustangs then went on a 6-0 run to go up 15-8.
Briar Cliff mounted a comeback and was down 18-16 but Morningside won four of the next five sets and got kills by Zenk and Rolls after long rallies to go up 22-17.
The Mustangs finished off the set with a 25-19 victory.
“I think some of the freshmen definitely stepped up tonight,” Zenk said. “They stepped into bigger roles and made big contributions to tonight’s success.”
