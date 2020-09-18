 Skip to main content
Morningside volleyball beats Dakota State in five sets
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Morningside volleyball beats Dakota State in five sets

MADISON, S.D. -- Morningside dropped the first two sets to Dakota State but the Mustangs rallied, winning the next two sets and then took the fifth set for a 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-9 victory on Friday.

Morningside is now 2-3 on the season.

Krista Zenk had 19 kills to lead the Mustangs and she had 34 digs. Caitlin Makovicka and Kaelyn Giefer each had 15 kills and Makovicka had 25 digs. Meredith Hoffman had 12 kills and Sabrina Creason had 58 assists and 12 digs. Kayla Harris had a match-high 35 digs.

