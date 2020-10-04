Morningside volleyball sweeps Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. -- A couple of days after being swept by Northwestern, the Morningside volleyball team bounced back with a dominant sweep of Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12.

Morningside improved to 4-6 overall and the Mustangs are 3-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morningside hosts Dordt on Wednesday. DWU falls to 6-4 on the season and 3-4 in the GPAC.

Morningside hit .427 in the match and had four players finish with double-digit kills. The Mustangs attack got stronger throughout the match, too. Morningside hit .372 in the first set, .429 in the second and .500 in the third.

Kaelyn Giefer hit .500 as she finished with 16 kills. Caitlin Makovikca and Krista Zenk each had 12 kills as Makovicka hit .455 and Zenk hit .355. Meredith Hoffman hit .643 and finished with 10 kills.

Sabrina Creason, who surpassed 1,000 career assists in the loss to Northwestern, had 43 assists. Kayla Harris had 16 digs and Ashley Boer had 10 digs. Zenk finished with two solo blocks.

