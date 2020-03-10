Morningside women a complete 180 from last year's squad

The end of the 2018-19 season was an abnormal one for the Morningside women's basketball team.
The Mustangs qualified for the national tournament last season as a seven seed mostly because they lost eight of their last 10 games. The national tournament only extended that streak as Morningside lost to Antelope Valley in the first round at the Tyson Events Center.
It was the first time in more than a decade the Mustangs didn't advance past the first round of the national tournament.
It's been a completely different season for Morningside in 2019-20. The Mustangs longest losing streak of the season has been two games and that only happened once as Morningside put together a 23-9 record and earned one of the No. 3 seeds at this season's national tournament, which is once again hosted by Sioux City.
Morningside goes into the tournament after winning four of its last five games, a stark contrast from the skid the Mustangs were on last season.
"Last year, we never gelled together. Some players were happy it was over with," Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. "This year it was a whole different feel. The players enjoy playing together and are working hard for each other. This team will put together its best effort in the tournament."
Out of the nine losses Morningside suffered, only two were to teams that missed the national tournament. Five of the losses combined came against Concordia (twice) and Hastings (three times) and both teams are No. 1 seeds at the national tournament.
"It's been a good year. We've had a few losses but that has a lot to do with the conference we play in," Sale said. "Playing in our conference and the teams we've played against has prepared us for the tournament because no one will throw anything at us that we haven't seen."
Morningside faces West Virginia Tech (24-7), which is making only its second-ever appearance at nationals, in the first-round game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
WVU Tech is fourth in the nation in 3-point percentage, hitting 37.9 percent from behind the arc and WVU Tech is averaging 82 points per game.
However, WVU Tech averages 15.8 turnovers per game, which plays into Morningside's plans with Sale's press defense. The Mustangs are fourth in the nation with 438 steals.
Jordyn Moser leads the Mustangs with 78 steals. Sophia Peppers has 59 steals and Olivia Larsen has 58 steals. Sierra Mitchell has 55 steals.
"Teams in our conference are used to the style we do but not a lot of teams outside of our conference are prepared for it," Sale said. "We watch film and see a lot of half-court defenses. When teams have to prepare for us, I hope it's an advantage for us."
Offensively, Morningside has been spot on from behind the arc. Morningside is third in the nation with 335 made 3-pointers this season and have hit 34.7 percent of their shots from long range.
Sierra Mitchell leads the team with 111 made 3-pointers, the third-most in the nation, and she is hitting 38.3 percent of her shots from behind the arc. Peppers has knocked down 46 3-pointers.
But the 3-pointers happen because Sale likes his offense to happen from the inside out, which is why the Mustangs are third in the nation with 607 total assists. That's helped the Mustangs average 82 points per game.
Mitchell leads the team with 16.6 points per game to go along with 69 assists. Peppers follows with 14.5 points per game and has 77 assists. Sydney Hupp averages 14.1 points per game and has 43 assists. Taylor Rodenburg is scoring 10 points per game off the bench and has 46 assists.
Moser leads the team with 115 assists, Larsen has 63 assists, Grace Meyer has 57 assists and Faith Meyer has 52 assists.
"We don't really make our offense go around one player. We have a lot of kids that can score," Sale said. "We think we are pretty deep. If we can get past the first round, depth plays a factor. Today in practice, our second team beat up on our first team and that shows we have 10 to 11 really good players, so our depth doesn't drop off that much."