SIOUX CITY -- Morningside struggled to score in the first quarter with only six points against top-ranked Concordia. It didn't get any better for the 14th-ranked Mustangs, who shot only 30 percent (19-of-49) from the field.
Concordia only shot 33.3 percent (25-of-68) itself but took advantage of 28 turnovers which the Bulldogs turned into 33 points in a 69-53 win over Morningside on Wednesday.
Sydney Hupp went over 1,000 points in the loss to Concordia. She finished with 20 points and three steals and was 8-of-12 from the field. She was the only Mustang to score in double figures. Sierra Mitchell, Faith Meyer and Mady Maly each had three assists and Meyer had three steals.
Morningside falls to 18-9 overall and 10-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia is 24-3 and 16-3 in the GPAC.
Philomena Lammers had a double-double for Concordia with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals. Riley Sibbel had 14 points and four steals and Quinn Wragge had 10 points and eight rebounds. Grace Barry had nine assists.