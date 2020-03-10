Morningside women enter NAIA tournament a complete 180 from last season

The end of the 2018-19 season was an abnormal one for the Morningside women's basketball team.

The Mustangs qualified for the national tournament last season as a seven seed mostly because they lost eight of their last 10 games. The national tournament only extended that streak as Morningside lost to Antelope Valley in the first round at the Tyson Events Center.

It was the first time in more than a decade the Mustangs didn't advance past the first round of the national tournament.

It's been a completely different season for Morningside in 2019-20. The Mustangs longest losing streak of the season has been two games and that only happened once as Morningside put together a 23-9 record and earned one of the No. 3 seeds at this season's national tournament, which is once again hosted by Sioux City.

Morningside goes into the tournament after winning four of its last five games, a stark contrast from the skid the Mustangs were on last season.

"Last year, we never gelled together. Some players were happy it was over with," Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. "This year it was a whole different feel. The players enjoy playing together and are working hard for each other. This team will put together its best effort in the tournament."