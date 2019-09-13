DAKOTA DUNES -- The Morningside women's golf team has a sizeable lead after the first day of the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic on Friday at Two Rivers Golf Course.
Morningside shot a 312 as a team, 24 strokes better than Iowa Western. Briar Cliff is in third place with a 338 and Dordt is in 11th with a 372.
Morningside's Laia Badosa has a three-stroke lead in the individual race as she shot a 74 and is ahead of teammate Sam Knight, who shot a 77. Morningside's Maria Nava is tied for fourth with a 80 and Maria Zorrilla is right behind her, giving the Mustangs four players in the top six. Zorrilla shot an 81.
Briar Cliff is led by Arianna Presilla, who is tied for eighth after shooting an 82. Molly Diekmann is tied for 11th place with an 84 along with teammate Frankie Valencia. Ann Hedlund is in 29th place with a 90.