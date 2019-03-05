In mid-January, Morningside was in a familiar position.
The Mustangs were in the top-10 in the NAIA D-II women's basketball coaches' poll and won 10 of their last 11 games. That put the Mustangs at 17-4 and an easy lock to make the NAIA national tournament at the Tyson Events Center.
But after Morningside was knocked out of the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament after losing to Dakota Wesleyan 88-75, the Mustangs chances of qualifying for the national tournament were a bit murkier. Even if the Mustangs did get in, their seeding took a hit.
Morningside did qualify for the tournament with an at-large bid as a No. 6 seed and plays Antelope Valley at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the first round. But the Mustangs are limping into their 17th trip to the national tournament having lost eight of their last 10 games.
But even with the rough stretch, Morningside coach Jamie Sale likes what he saw in the team's last game against DWU and what the team has done in practice the last couple of weeks.
"We just really struggled offensively, especially shooting the ball and taking good shots. When you struggle, you force things instead of letting things happen," Sale said. "We played with a lot of energy. The nice thing is, since the conference tournament, our energy is really good and they haven't given up and they think they can do well in the national tournament.
"It took some expectations off so we just need to go out, play hard and let the chips fall where they may."
Even though the Mustangs lost to DWU in the GPAC tournament, Sale saw some improvement. The first time Morningside played DWU on Jan. 2, the Tigers won by 24 points in Mitchell, S.D. Morningside kept it closer the second time around on Jan. 26, losing by six points at home.
The two teams were tied going into the fourth quarter in the first-round GPAC game when DWU, the defending national champions, scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 13-point win.
"Losing to DWU, there's no shame in that. I thought we played a really good game. We found out some things about ourselves and gave us some stuff to build on," Sale said. "We lost that game but it gave us some confidence. We played a tough schedule and it prepared us for this moment. I think our effort will be there."
The offense is the easy area to point to for the Mustangs' late-season swoon. Even though Morningside is 15th in the nation in scoring offense with 77.5 points per game, the team's offense has struggled in the last 10 games.
In all eight losses during this stretch, Morningside scored less than 77 points. In the two wins in the last 10 games, the Mustangs scored 78 and 83 points.
The Mustangs are dangerous from behind the arc. They are ninth in the nation with 286 3-pointers made this season and are 19th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 34.8 percent. Morningside has made 60 more 3-pointers than its competition this season.
Sierra Mitchell leads the charge for Morningside from behind the arc. The sophomore has hit 103 3-pointers this season, tied for the fifth most in NAIA D-II. She's averaging 16.5 points per game. No one else has more than 30 3-pointers but the team still has contributed 183 3-pointers besides Mitchell.
But the team has become a little too content to hoist up a shot from behind the line in the past 10 games.
"We have to do a better job of getting to the basket and the free throw line. We rely on the three but we have to find other ways to score. We are a young team so when the shots aren't falling, we have to find another way," Sale said. "Against DWU, I thought we played a good game and weren't just shooting the three. We shot the ball well in practices and had some good practices."
Sydney Hupp is averaging 12.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 1.3 bpg for Morningside.
Antelope Valley is 25-5 on the season and went 12-2 in the California Pacific Conference. This is the second trip to the national tournament for the Pioneers, who lost their first-round game last season.
The Pioneers are second in the nation in scoring offense with 88.8 points per game and are fifth in the nation with 10.9 3-pointers made a game. Five players have hit 30 or more 3-pointers. They are also fourth in the nation with 408 steals. Seven players have 30 or more steals.
Samantha Earl is averaging 16.2 ppg and Tylen Price is averaging 16 ppg and 5.2 rpg for the Pioneers. Alexia Budd is averaging 10.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 1.2 bpg. Ilianna Blac is averaging 10.0 ppg.
"We are excited to play. It's been a tough six weeks or so but I think our team is really positive and excited to have the chance to play in the national tournament," Sale said. "I hope to play hard and play well. We are at home so I hope we give the crowd something to watch."