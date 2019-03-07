SIOUX CITY -- In the last 10 games, Morningside’s offense has struggled as the Mustangs lost eight of those 10 games.
Antelope Valley’s fast-paced style seemed to be a cure for Morningside in the Mustangs’ first-round NAIA D-II National Tournament game.
After falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter, Morningside battled back and took the lead early in the third quarter.
Morningside scored 93 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Mustangs still missed a few too shots around the basket and Antelope Valley seemed to have an answer for every Morningside run as the third-seeded Pioneers held on for a 100-93 victory.
It’s the first loss for Morningside in the first round of the NAIA D-II tournament since the 2002-03 season. The Mustangs, who were a six-seed, ended the season with a 19-13 record.
Even though Morningside scored 93 points, the Mustangs shot 41 percent (32-of-78) from the field.
“We knew the game would be up tempo and high scoring. They hit some key shots and we missed a lot of layups. On our shot chart, we only made 19 of 42 layups,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “When you miss that many easy shots, you are going to have a hard time and Antelope Valley played a great game. When we left them open, they hit shots and they handled our pressure pretty well.”
Sydney Hupp had a career day for Morningside in the loss. The junior forward was 13-of-20 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free throw line as she finished with 35 points. She added six rebounds. She had 10 points in the final four minutes of the third quarter to keep the Mustangs within striking distance.
“She had a great night and we probably should’ve gotten her the ball even more,” Sale said. “She played awesome inside and is a very good player. She’s improved so much from when she was a freshman. I am glad we have her for one more year because I am hoping she has a great senior year.”
Sierra Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Skyler Snider also had 13 points for the Mustangs.
After falling behind by 14 points early in the second quarter, Morningside chipped away at the lead and the Mustangs were only down by three points going into halftime, 44-41.
Then early in the third quarter, Mady Maly and Snider hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Morningside up 51-48.
The lead was short-lived as Antelope Valley went on a 10-0 run to retake the lead, one that the Pioneers wouldn’t relinquish.
“Those were big shots (by Mady and Skyler). We were back in it and had a chance,” Sale said. “I knew it would be a battle right down to the end and it was going to be a matter of who hit shots, who executed and who got stops. It just came down to two or three plays and (the Pioneers) made those two or three plays.”
The Mustangs were down by five points, 72-67, going into the fourth quarter. Morningside cut the lead to three points early in the fourth when Samantha Earl made two free throws to give Antelope Valley a decent cushion with 7:19 left.
Morningside once again cut the Pioneers lead to three with 2:46 left but Earl made a layup and that sparked a 6-0 run for a 91-82 lead with 2:18 remaining.
Earl finished with 32 points and she was 4-of-4 from behind the arc.
“We kind of dug ourselves a hole and we were fighting out of it the whole time. When you get in that situation, it’s hard to get over the hump,” Sale said. “When we looked like we made a run, they made a couple of good plays and that’s what good teams do. They made the plays down the stretch and we didn’t and that’s just part of basketball.”
Morningside cut the lead to three points once again with 35 seconds remaining but Antelope Valley got a free throw and a 3-pointer didn’t fall for the Mustangs as the Pioneers got the 100-93 win.
Alexia Budd had a double-double for the Pioneers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tylen Price added 13 points and nine rebounds and T’airah Price had 12 points. Alyssa Gonzales chipped in 10 points and five assists.
Antelope Valley plays Oregon Tech at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.