Morningside women rally past Northwestern in second half

SIOUX CITY – In big games, when the chips are down, the stars normally come through.
Sierra Mitchell and Sophia Peppers led a second-half comeback for the Morningside women’s basketball team on New Year’s Eve at Allee Gym.
The two combined for 35 second-half points as the 14th-ranked (NAIA) Mustangs rallied past Northwestern, 76-62, to keep a firm hold on first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Mitchell scored 16 points in the third quarter, turning a nine-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead. Peppers, meanwhile, had nine points in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth, finishing with a game-high 26 points.
Morningside, notching its fourth straight win and 10th in its last 11 games, improved to 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the GPAC.
Northwestern, 5-7 overall and 5-4 in the GPAC, had won five in a row after losing its first six games.
The Red Raiders got a big boost from freshman Molly Schany, who scored 13 of her team-high 21 points in the second quarter. That helped Northwestern take a 38-29 halftime lead.
“Mentally, we weren’t playing very smart, they were switching screens and we weren’t really taking advantage of that,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “We just talked about getting the mismatches we needed, especially with Sophia, get the ball inside to her and attack more.
“Sierra got real hot and Sophia played a great second half and we need them to. They’re two of the best players in the conference. We struggled in the first half and great players are supposed to bail you out like that and they really did.”
Mitchell – second in the GPAC in scoring – made three of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter. The third with 2:10 left gave Morningside a 49-48 lead, its first since the opening quarter.
Peppers, also among the league’s top five scorers – hit a three and then added a free throw with 26 seconds left.
Then, with no time remaining, Mitchell was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer. The senior made all three free throw attempts, putting the Mustangs in front 56-50.
“Normally I don’t find myself open very often,” Mitchell said. “But coming down in transition I found myself open a few times. I got some shots up and it worked out pretty well, it got us back in the game.”
Peppers, who posted a double-double by adding 11 rebounds, banked in a 3-pointer for the game’s final basket.
Morningside stayed in command in the fourth quarter, maintaining a two-game lead in the GPAC standings. Mitchell finished with 23 points.
Northwestern’s Schany, an Emmetsburg, Iowa, product, just missed a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Sammy Blum was also in double figures with 12 points.
“The film will tell a lot more, but I thought the little extra plays, we were were really active on the glass in the first half getting some extra possessions and that kind of stuff creates energy,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “They threw a good punch at us in the third quarter and we just didn’t respond. Momentum is the easy word to use. I’m not sure what all fed into it.”
Northwestern outrebounded the Mustangs 43-32. Its eight offensive rebounds in the first half led to seven second-chance points and 22 in the paint.
The Red Raiders led 20-17 after one quarter and after two free throws by Peppers trimmed it to one point, Schany scored 11 in a row, giving Northwestern a 31-19 advantage.
“They made the same kind of punch in the second quarter,” Yaw said. “We built a double-digit lead and they got it down to four or five and we responded pretty good with our own run. We didn’t do that in the third quarter. They made shots and we couldn’t grab whatever it was to gain momentum.”
Morningside trimmed the deficit to 31-28 with a 9-0 run of its own. Northwestern, though, limited the Mustangs to one point the rest of the half and took a 38-29 lead on a layup by Schany with three seconds remaining.
Mitchell, however, caught fire in the third quarter, making 5 of 6 shots. She moved into eighth place on Morningside’s all-time scoring list with 1,642 points.
“Defensively, I think we did a much better job in the second half of taking away their high post and getting out to their shooters,” Sale said. “And they didn’t get as many offensive rebounds, they were killing us on the boards. Our post players did a better job in the second half getting Schany off her spots.
“You worry when you take a week off because you don’t know how you’re going to come back and play. We weren’t thrilled with our first half but a lot of that had to do with Northwestern playing well. Last year I don’t think we’d have won that game. I think we’ve grown up a lot and figured out ways when we’re in trouble to adjust and come back and play our best.”