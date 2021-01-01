Morningside women rally past Northwestern in second half

“The film will tell a lot more, but I thought the little extra plays, we were were really active on the glass in the first half getting some extra possessions and that kind of stuff creates energy,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “They threw a good punch at us in the third quarter and we just didn’t respond. Momentum is the easy word to use. I’m not sure what all fed into it.”

Northwestern outrebounded the Mustangs 43-32. Its eight offensive rebounds in the first half led to seven second-chance points and 22 in the paint.

The Red Raiders led 20-17 after one quarter and after two free throws by Peppers trimmed it to one point, Schany scored 11 in a row, giving Northwestern a 31-19 advantage.

“They made the same kind of punch in the second quarter,” Yaw said. “We built a double-digit lead and they got it down to four or five and we responded pretty good with our own run. We didn’t do that in the third quarter. They made shots and we couldn’t grab whatever it was to gain momentum.”

Morningside trimmed the deficit to 31-28 with a 9-0 run of its own. Northwestern, though, limited the Mustangs to one point the rest of the half and took a 38-29 lead on a layup by Schany with three seconds remaining.