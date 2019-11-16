Morningside women's basketball applies pressure defense to knock off Dordt

“We needed this,” Harmsen said. “Half of our conference does it this way. It’s really good for us to look at that and get it on tape. We have some bad habits that surfaced, and that’s okay. We’ll get better.”

Sierra Mitchell, meanwhile, led the Mustangs with 23 points, and she hit five 3-pointers in the win. She didn’t get going until the second quarter when the junior from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, hit three 3s in the final 3 minutes, 28 seconds of the first half.

Before the game, Mitchell was honored before the game with coach Jamie Bell with a commemorative basketball signed by her teammates.

Mitchell, however, wasn’t the only Mustang who hit some big shots.

Taylor Rodenburgh hit a 3 with 5:40 to go in the third that sparked a 6-0 run by the Mustangs to give them their biggest lead. Newell-Fonda High School grad and Morningside freshman Olivia Larsen scored the other four points of that run.

The Mustangs went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that put the Mustangs up 76-70 with 5:02 left.

Sydney Hupp scored five of those points in the run with a free throw and a 3. Sophia Peppers and Mitchell also scored in that run that gave the Mustangs their longest lead.