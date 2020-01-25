Morningside women's basketball crushes Mount Marty 91-63

SIOUX CITY – No last-second heroics were needed this time around for the Morningside College women’s basketball team.
The last time the Mustangs played Mount Marty, they pulled out a 64-62 victory on Jan. 2 in Yankton, South Dakota, on a shot at the buzzer by Sydney Hupp.
On Saturday, seventh-ranked (NAIA Division II) Morningside rolled to a 91-63 win at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.
The Mustangs took control of this one early and never looked back, improving to 18-5 overall and 12-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“We really played together well,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “The first time we played against them we didn’t move the ball well on offense and really struggled. Today we did a better job of moving the ball and getting the shots we wanted and I think our pressure did a good job, too.”
Five players scored eight points or more and Morningside forced 21 turnovers, scoring 33 points off those miscues. The Mustangs sizzled early, scoring the first nine points of the game and leading 29-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Sophia Peppers did most of the first-half damage and posted a well-rounded performance of 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sierra Mitchell picked it up in the second half, scoring 14 of her game-high 23 points.
You have free articles remaining.
“Last time we played them it was a much closer game and we did a lot of things in that game we probably shouldn’t have and worked on those things in practice to make sure it didn’t happen again,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t have much movement on offense and weren’t setting screens the last time so we really focused on that in practice and prepared to have a better offensive game this time.”
Taylor Rodenburgh (12 points) and Tayte Hansen (nine) combined for 21 points off the bench. Hupp, the hero in the game at Mount Marty, contributed eight points and seven rebounds.
Morningside, third in the GPAC behind second-ranked and unbeaten Hastings and defending national champion and No. 3 Concordia, bounced back from a disappointing performance at Concordia on Wednesday, an 85-61 setback.
“What’s nice is last year when we played a bad game we would build on it and go back the other way and lose two, three or four in a row,” Sale said. “This group seems to fight back and when they have a bad game learn from it and play better the next time.”
The Mustangs stayed hot in the second quarter, racing to a 53-25 cushion at intermission. They shot 53 percent in both the second and third quarters, making 10 of their 11 3-pointers in the first three stanzas.
“When we shoot well we’re obviously a very good team,” Sale said. “We just relax more and move the bal. That’s how we’re going to have to play in our next game. If we play like that I think we’ll have a great chance.”
Morningside travels to Hastings for a Wednesday tilt against the 22-0 Broncos.
“Going to Hastings is going to be a tough game but we’re going to put in two good days of practice, put up a fight and hopefully get a win,” Mitchell said.
None of the Mount Marty starters reached double figures. Alexsis Kemp scored 13 points and Bailey Kortan 11 in reserve roles. The Lancers (11-10, 5-9) were without one of their top performers in senior Ali Kuca, who had the flu.