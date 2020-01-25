Morningside women's basketball crushes Mount Marty 91-63

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Last time we played them it was a much closer game and we did a lot of things in that game we probably shouldn’t have and worked on those things in practice to make sure it didn’t happen again,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t have much movement on offense and weren’t setting screens the last time so we really focused on that in practice and prepared to have a better offensive game this time.”

Taylor Rodenburgh (12 points) and Tayte Hansen (nine) combined for 21 points off the bench. Hupp, the hero in the game at Mount Marty, contributed eight points and seven rebounds.

Morningside, third in the GPAC behind second-ranked and unbeaten Hastings and defending national champion and No. 3 Concordia, bounced back from a disappointing performance at Concordia on Wednesday, an 85-61 setback.

“What’s nice is last year when we played a bad game we would build on it and go back the other way and lose two, three or four in a row,” Sale said. “This group seems to fight back and when they have a bad game learn from it and play better the next time.”

The Mustangs stayed hot in the second quarter, racing to a 53-25 cushion at intermission. They shot 53 percent in both the second and third quarters, making 10 of their 11 3-pointers in the first three stanzas.