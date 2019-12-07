Morningside women's basketball defeats Briar Cliff 95-56

SIOUX CITY — Morningside ran away and hid from Briar Cliff early in Saturday’s Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.
The NAIA D-II eighth-ranked Mustangs rang up 30 first-quarter points and went on to rout the visiting Chargers 95-56 at the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.
Sierra Mitchell led a balanced Morningside offense with 19 points and the Mustangs’ defense completely took Briar Cliff out of any offensive flow.
Sydney Hupp added 16 points and four rebounds and the Mustangs got revenge for a rare loss to Briar Cliff at home last season.
“We were still a little bitter from last year so we came out firing for sure,” Hupp said. “A lot of people played well so that helped out a lot both inside and outside.”
With the victory, Morningside improved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the GPAC heading into a home game with top-ranked Concordia Wednesday night.
Sophia Peppers tallied 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter, while Tayte Hansen came off the bench to cobtribute 10 points.
Morningside shot 52.3 percent from the field, making 13 of 32 3-pointers, and scored 30 points off 29 Briar Cliff turnovers.
Morningside had its inside-out game going from the start, shooting 56 percent from the field in the first half. The Mustangs also forced 15 turnovers resulting in 17 points by intermission.
Peppers scored 10 points in the first quarter and Hupp eight, while Mitchell heated up in the second, tallying eight points. All three players reached double figures by halftime.
Morningside basically put this one out of reach midway through the first quarter, going on an 11-0 spurt. Taylor Rodenburgh got the string going with a bucket and concluded it with a 3-pointer, putting the Mustangs comfortably in front 26-9.
It was 30-12 at the end of the first quarter and the Mustangs outscored Briar Cliff 23-8 in the second quarter, taking a commanding 53-20 halftime advantage.
Freshman Olivia Larsen went coast-to-coast for a layup at the third quarter buzzer, making it 73-40. Reserves played for both teams most of the fourth quarter.
“We did well defensively and wanted to take away a couple of their shooters,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “Offensively we felt we had a big advantage inside so we really tried to get some high-low play. We took over in the first half and kind of let human nature take over and weren’t as effective defensively but that’s a credit to Briar Cliff for playing hard, too.
“We thought it was going to be a really close game and anticipated that. We told our team to ignore their record, it’s an in-town rivalry and it’s going to be a close game, so I was really surprised we pulled away like that.”
Briar Cliff’s young squad continued to take its lumps, tumbling to its fourth straight loss. The Chargers fell to 2-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
Konnor Sudmann and Madelyn Deitchler, a couple of former Treynor High School standouts, scored 13 points apiece for Briar Cliff. The Chargers were 23 of 56 from the field and made only two 3-pointers in 22 attempts.