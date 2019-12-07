Morningside women's basketball defeats Briar Cliff 95-56

Peppers scored 10 points in the first quarter and Hupp eight, while Mitchell heated up in the second, tallying eight points. All three players reached double figures by halftime.

Morningside basically put this one out of reach midway through the first quarter, going on an 11-0 spurt. Taylor Rodenburgh got the string going with a bucket and concluded it with a 3-pointer, putting the Mustangs comfortably in front 26-9.

It was 30-12 at the end of the first quarter and the Mustangs outscored Briar Cliff 23-8 in the second quarter, taking a commanding 53-20 halftime advantage.

Freshman Olivia Larsen went coast-to-coast for a layup at the third quarter buzzer, making it 73-40. Reserves played for both teams most of the fourth quarter.

“We did well defensively and wanted to take away a couple of their shooters,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “Offensively we felt we had a big advantage inside so we really tried to get some high-low play. We took over in the first half and kind of let human nature take over and weren’t as effective defensively but that’s a credit to Briar Cliff for playing hard, too.