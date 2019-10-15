SIOUX CITY — The start of the 2018-19 season went about as well as the Morningside women's basketball team could've hoped for, with wins over two ranked schools.
By mid-January, the young Mustangs squad had a 17-4 record, but then they had a major slide to end the season. Even though Morningside made the NAIA national tournament, the Mustangs only won two of their final 11 games, finishing the season with a 19-13 record (11-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference).
This season, the Mustangs will be more experienced with all but two of their top 11 scorers returning.
Jamie Sale, who enters his 20th season as the Mustangs head coach, thinks his teams learned from the mistakes they made down the stretch last season.
"I do think our team has matured over the summer and worked really hard," Sale said. "A couple of people left the team that weren't necessarily all in and now our team has a bunch of players that are really dedicated. They want to prove that they are more like the team at the start of the year than the one at the end."
Senior forward Sydney Hupp and junior guard Sierra Mitchell were Morningside's top-two scorers last season and both are back.
Hupp had four 20-point games and two 30-point games. She scored a season-high 35 points in the NAIA tournament game against Antelope Valley. She averaged 12.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season.
"We shoot a lot of threes, but we really have to concentrate on getting her the ball first because I think a lot of people will have problems handling her inside," Sale said.
Toward the end of the season, Hupp started to get more confidence in her abilities and believes her end of the season performance will carry over to the 2019-20 campaign.
"It was a big confidence thing. I believed in myself and my teammates believed in me. I kind of took it upon myself to be a threat inside," Hupp said. "I think we can be pretty good. We have a lot of young girls that are looking good. A lot of people are going to be surprised with what we come up with this year."
Mitchell led the team with 16.5 points per game and was one of the best 3-point shooters in the nation. She made 106 3-pointers, the sixth-most in the nation. She also had 41 steals.
"I will always try and get a lot of three's up because that's my favorite thing to do," Mitchell said. "We've been working a lot as a team on one-on-one moves and getting other people open just to get the flow of our offense going from the start of the game to the end."
You have free articles remaining.
The Mustangs do need some players to compliment Hupp and Mitchell. Sale has seen a good amount of improvement out of sophomore forwards Sophia Peppers and Madisyn Heeren. Junior guards Faith Meyer and Grace Meyers have the green light from the perimeter.
"After Sydney, Sierra and Sophia, I think you will see four or five kids that have different games where they can step up and we can rely on them to score points for us," Sale said.
At point guard, senior Jordyn Moser averaged 7.9 points per game and finished with 102 assists and 71 steals. Her back-up will be freshman Olivia Larsen, who helped lead Newell-Fonda to a state championship last season.
"Olivia is very talented and used to playing the style we play in," Sale said. "She still taking a little while to get used to what we do offensively. Athletically she is very good, is learning a lot and adds a lot to our team. We feel like with those two point guards, they are both super athletic, they like to play defense and that will really help our team defensively."
No matter what happens offensively, the Mustangs will always lean on its defense under Sale's leadership. Last season Morningside caused 653 turnovers and had the sixth-most steals in the nation (408).
Sale expects that kind of defensive pressure to continue this season.
"We have some really athletic players so we are going to play up-tempo and full-court," Sale said. "We feel like we have some guards that can really pressure and get the game into the pace we would like."
However, Morningside turned the ball over a good amount. The Mustangs had 559 turnovers compared to 479 assists.
"I think now that our guards are a little more experienced so hopefully that won't be the case, Sale said. "We definitely need to turn that around because our who program is based on getting turnovers and not giving it back. Last year, it seemed like every time we took it away, we gave it back so we need to get better at that."
If the team can make those improvements, the Mustangs should be primed to make its 18th straight trip the NAIA tournament in Sioux City.
"This offseason, we've really been working hard to get further at the end of this year," Mitchell said. "We are really focusing on our defense and team chemistry. Definitely take care of the ball and when we force turnovers, use those on the other end. I think we have a lot of potential. I think it will be a good year."