OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- The Morningside women's golf team sits in 14th after the first day of the NAIA women's championship at Lincoln park Golf Club.
The Mustangs shot a 312 on the first day and are tied for 14th with SCAD Atlanta. Morningside is still in the top half of the standings since there are 30 teams at nationals. Oklahoma City leads the event after the first round with a 287 and has the individual leader as Melissa Eldredge shot a 67.
Samantha Knight, Morningside's No. 2 golfer, had the best round of the day after carding a 75 and is tied for 33rd. Maria Zorrilla and Maria Nava are right behind Knight as both of them shot a 76 on the day and are both tied for 44th place. Alex Mankle rounded out the scoring with an 85. Laia Badosa shot an 89.
The second round continues on Wednesday.