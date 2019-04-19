SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Morningside girls golf team won the two-day Dordt Invitational and Northwestern broke its team record for the second straight day.
After shooting a 311 on Thursday, Morningside shot a 301 to finish with a two-day total of 612 to win the team title by 14 strokes. Jamestown finished in second a 626.
Morningside's Samantha Knight, Alex Mankle and Maria Zorrilla all tied for second place overall with a two-day total of 153. Knight shot a 79 on the first day and then shot a 74 on Friday. Mankle had a 76 and a 77. Zorrilla went from an 80 on the first day to a 73 on Friday.
Mikaela Livengood added a 155 and Liz Thies shot a 157.
Jamestown's Jenns Knutson won the team title with a 150.
Northwestern shot a team-record 324 on Thursday, which was a team record. On Friday, the Red Raiders lowered their team-record score with a 317 to finish with a 641 for third place.
After shooting an 80 on Thursday, Kate Wynja shot a 75 on Friday, which ties the lowest individual 18-hole round in Northwestern history. Wynja finished with a 155 to finish in fifth. Wynja's record ties her sister, Emma Wynja, who set the record in 2012.
Chanda Zommermaand shot a 160 for Northwestern and Shayla Murray shot a 162. Hayley Carlson added a 164 and Anna Perrenoud had a 168.
Dordt finished in a tie for fifth with a 681. Alyssa Fedders finished in a tie for fifth with a 155. Molly Banks and Tess Hemmilla each shot a 171.