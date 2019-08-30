YANKTON, S.D. -- Morningside easily claimed the Mount Marty Invite title as the Mustangs finished with a two-day total of 667. Morningside shot 336 on Thursday and 331 on Friday.
Morningside's Laia Badosa was the individual champion as she finished with a 158 - an 81 on Thursday and a 77 on Friday. Teammate Maria Nava finished in third with a 164. Maria Zorrilla finished in sixth with a 170 and Samantha Knight was 12th with a 175.
Briar Cliff finished in second place with a 695. The Chargers shot seven strokes better on Friday with a 344. Frankie Valencia led the Chargers with a fifth-place finish with a 168. Arianna Presilla finished 12th with a 175 and Ann Hedlund added a 180.
Northwestern finished in fifth place with a 735. Chanda Zomermaand shot a 175 and finished in a tie for 12th. Heyley Carlson added a 184.
Dordt finished in eighth place with a 746. Rylie Brown tied for 17th place with a 178.
Briar Cliff's B team finished in 10th place with a 798 and Northwestern's B team finished in 12th with an 897.