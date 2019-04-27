YORK, Neb. -- The Morningside women's golf team easily claimed it second straight women's Great Plains Athletic Conference title, winning by 79 strokes. The final of four rounds (two in the fall, two in the spring) concluded on Saturday at York Country Club.
The Mustangs earned the automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament
In the difficult conditions, Morningside had its worst round on Saturday, shooting a 343 but it was still the best round of the day by eight strokes. The Mustangs shot a 328 on Friday and finished with a four-round total of 1,276.
Morningside's Laia Badosa was the individual medalist. She shot an 80 on Friday and an 81 on Saturday, which was the low round of the day, to claim the individual championship by five strokes. Badosa finished with a four-round total of 311.
Jamestown finished second in the team race with a 1,355 and Dakota Wesleyan's Jade Burr was second individually with a 316.
Morningside's Maria Nava finished in third place with a 319 and Sam Knight was fourth with a 327. Alex Mankle finished in seventh place with a 334.
Northwestern finished in fourth place with a 1,372. Chanda Zomermaand led the Red Raiders as she tied for 10th place with a 341. Kate Wynja was tied for 16th with a 348. Shayla Murray was tied for 18th with a 349 and Hayley Carlson shot a 358 to tie for 24th.
Briar Cliff finished in fifth place with a 1,387. Abby Brinkman led the Chargers as she finished in eighth place with a 337. Nicole Hemelberg was 13th with a 344 and Arianna Presilla was 15th with a 347.
Dordt finished in 11th place with a 1,525. Alyssa Fedders was 20th with a 350.
USD's Arends named All-Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota sophomore Tate Arends has been named second-team all-Summit League.
Arends, hailing from Orange City, Iowa, owns the Coyotes’ top stroke average this season with 73.7 strokes per round. He shot a season-low round of 4-under-par with 68 strokes at the Jackrabbit Invitational and also owns a pair of rounds with 69 shots.
In all, he has totaled 12 rounds at or below par on the season. He closed out the season-opening Golfweek Program Challenge (Sept. 9-11) at 2-under-par and shot even par at the Missouri Tiger Invitational (April 8-9).
The all-conference accolade is the first of Arends’ career.
The Coyotes open Summit League Championship action Sunday at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kansas. Tee times begin at 8 a.m.