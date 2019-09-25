SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College women's golf team defeated Briar Cliff 4-1 Wednesday at Green Valley in the Sioux City Match Play event.
Samantha Knight, Laia Badosa, Maria Nava and Paola Reimundi each won their matches over their Chargers counterparts.
Knight beat BCU's Frankie Valencia 2-up, and Nava beat Abby Brinkman in 1-up play through 24 holes.
Badosa defeated Arianna Presilla 5 and 4, meaning Badosa was up by five holes with four to play. Reimundi won in 4 and 3 fashion over Ann Hedlund.
You have free articles remaining.
BCU's Nicole Hemelberg avoided the sweep by winning 2 and 1 over Maria Zorilla.
In first-round play, he Mustangs defeated Concordia 4-1. Nava picked up the big win in that round, as she beat Concordia's Lauren Havlat 9 and 7.
The Chargers edged Jamestown 3-2. Hemelberg also won her first-round match in 7and5 fashion over Izzy Marchino.