LINCOLN, Neb. – Morningside had three players finish in the top 10 individually en route to the team title at the Concordia women’s spring golf tournament played at Highlands Golf Course here Thursday.
Maria Nava and Maria Zorrilla each shot 77 to tie for second place, one shot behind meet medalist Lisa Lied of Iowa Western Community College.
Morningside had an 18-hole total of 321, four ahead of runner-up Iowa Western. Northwestern finished fifth at 342 and Dordt eighth with a 362 total.
Morningside’s Mikaela Livengood tied for eighth, shooting 81. The Mustangs also counted Laia Badosa with 86.
Northwestern was paced by Kate Wynja, who tied for 13th with an 83. Shayla Murray shot 84, Anna Perrenoud 87 and Hayley Carlson 88.
Dordt had Alyssa Fedders with 84, while Molly Banks totaled 87, Kate Fessler 95 and Tess Hemmila 96.