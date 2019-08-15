SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside women's soccer team opened the season at home and faced Bellevue but Emily Weyant ruined the Mustangs' season and home-opener.
Weyant put Bellevue up early with a goal 7:30 into the game. Weyant added her second goal 14 minutes later to put the Bellevue up 2-0, which was the halftime score.
Morningside cut into Bellevue's lead in the 49th minute with a goal by Paytn Harmon.
But the Mustangs couldn't get the equalizer and Weyant completed the hat trick in the 74th minute with her third goal of the season.
Bellevue outshot Morningside 11 to 5. The Mustangs only had one shot in the first period. Morningside did have an advantage with corner kicks 6-4.
Morningside travels to 17th-ranked Cardinal Stritch on Sunday.