SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside women's golf team built on its big lead from the first day of the Lila Frommelt Classic as the Mustangs shaved a shot off their score to claim the title on the second day.

Morningside shot a 623 to win the event. After shooting a 312 on Friday, the Mustangs shot a 311 on Saturday to win by 35 strokes over Iowa Western.

Briar Cliff finished in third place with a 681 and Dordt finished in ninth with a 730. After shooting a 372 on Friday, Dordt shot a 358 on Saturday.

Morningside had the top three finishers and four of the top five golfers at the event.

Laia Badosa won the Classic with a 152, beating her own teammate, Sam Knight by three strokes. Maria Zorrilla shot a 75 on Saturday after shooting an 81 the day before to finish in third with a 156. Maria Nava tied for fifth after shooting a 160.

Arianna Presilla led Briar Cliff as she finished in ninth place with a 164. Frankie Valencia finished in 16th with a 171. Molly Diekmann was 22nd with 174 and Ann Hedlund was 32nd with a 181.

