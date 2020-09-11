Morningside women win Mount Marty Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON, S.D. -- After finishing with a 311 in round one at the Mount Marty Invite on Thursday, the Morningside women's golf team had even a better day to completely distance itself from the rest of the pack.

Morningside finished the second round with a score of 310, giving the Mustangs a two-day score of 621 to win the invite. Morningside finished 57 strokes ahead of second-place Dakota Wesleyan.

Briar Cliff finished in third-place with a 691. Northwestern was sixth with 701 and Dordt was 11th with a 779.

The Mustangs had three of the top-four finishers, led by Sam Knight's 151. She had a 75 on Thursday and a 76 on Friday. Maria Nava shot a 79 on Thursday and improved to a 76 on Friday for a 155 and Maria Zorrilla finished with a 156 for fourth place. Laia Badosa was sixth with a 162.

Tori Soto won the individual title with a 144.

Briar Cliff was led by Frankie Valencia, who took 11th place with a 168. Ann Hedlund tied for 14th with a 171. Emily Harste cared a 179 to finish in 23rd.

Kate Wynja led Northwestern with a top-10 showing. Wynja finished with a 165 and finished in 10th place. Hayley Carlson finished in 16th place with a 172.

Rylie Brown led Dordt with a 22nd-place finish with a 178.

