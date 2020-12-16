Morningside women's basketball comes together in second half to beat Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — Play together.
That’s the message that Morningside College women’s basketball coach Jamie Sale repeated throughout the second quarter and halftime, and the Mustangs heard that message loud and clear in a 78-53 win on Wednesday at home over Dakota Wesleyan.
The Mustangs (8-2, 6-1 GPAC) got off to a good start, but something just wasn’t clicking in the second quarter. They shot 2-for-14 in that second stanza, mainly because the Mustangs weren’t working within their offense.
Dakota Wesleyan (3-4, 1-4) was applying pressure, and the Mustangs weren’t sure how to get around the adjustments the Tigers were making.
“We didn’t handle that really well, and we didn’t move the ball well,” Mustangs coach Jamie Sale said. “We had a little heart-to-heart at halftime just about playing together and playing as a team. I thought defensively, we were consistent, but offensively, we got off of what we wanted to do for awhile.”
Faith Meyer and Sophia Peppers were the only two Mustangs to hit field goals in a quarter where the team had just six points.
Sale thought it was a combination between DWU’s defense and Morningside wanting to make individual plays instead of making that extra pass that leads to a good team play.
“Dakota Wesleyan did a good job of switching screens and getting out on us,” Sale said. “They tried to make us think through some things, and go to our next option. We know what to do, we just weren’t doing it, and that’s a credit to them. We figured out what we needed to do.”
The Mustangs learned their lesson in the third quarter.
Sierra Mitchell — who scored a game-high 21 points — started the third quarter with two 3-pointers, and one of them came in transition.
Mitchell hit five 3s in the game. She now has seven straight games where she has scored in double figures, and Wednesday’s game was the fifth time where Mithcell has scored 20 or more points.
On Morningside’s next possession, Peppers dumped the ball to freshman starting forward Chloe Lofstrom in the paint in a forward-to-post action.
“We play together, and that’s how we win,” Lofstrom said. “That is totally when we’re at our best. Sophia does a really good job of drawing the defense in. The defense keys in on her. When that happens, she really looks for me.”
Those two plays helped the Mustangs get back into their offensive playbook, and gave them 31 third-quarter points.
“Playing together really does work, and it really showed,” Lofstrom said. “When you only score six points in the second quarter, that really does speak for itself.”
Lofstrom also got a couple of late baskets in the first quarter when she had the size advantage. She finished with 13 points.
Peppers recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Mustangs senior Grace Meyer had 10 points.
Defensively, Morningside held Dakota Wesleyan to 31 percent shooting, even though the Tigers had 14 offensive rebounds. DWU did not shoot the ball well in the first quarter, as it was 4-for-20.
Korynn Clason led DWU with nine points.
Morningside led 25-9 after the first quarter. Mitchell and Lofstrom both had eight points after the first quarter.
