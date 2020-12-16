Morningside women's basketball comes together in second half to beat Dakota Wesleyan

“Dakota Wesleyan did a good job of switching screens and getting out on us,” Sale said. “They tried to make us think through some things, and go to our next option. We know what to do, we just weren’t doing it, and that’s a credit to them. We figured out what we needed to do.”

The Mustangs learned their lesson in the third quarter.

Sierra Mitchell — who scored a game-high 21 points — started the third quarter with two 3-pointers, and one of them came in transition.

Mitchell hit five 3s in the game. She now has seven straight games where she has scored in double figures, and Wednesday’s game was the fifth time where Mithcell has scored 20 or more points.

On Morningside’s next possession, Peppers dumped the ball to freshman starting forward Chloe Lofstrom in the paint in a forward-to-post action.

“We play together, and that’s how we win,” Lofstrom said. “That is totally when we’re at our best. Sophia does a really good job of drawing the defense in. The defense keys in on her. When that happens, she really looks for me.”

Those two plays helped the Mustangs get back into their offensive playbook, and gave them 31 third-quarter points.