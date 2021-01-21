Morningside women's basketball team erases 14-point deficit against Dordt to win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A turnaround of major proportions allowed the Morningside College women’s basketball team to win its 10th straight game here Wednesday night.
The Mustangs, No. 11 in the NAIA rankings, trailed Dordt by 14 points with four minutes left in the third quarter but in a complete reversal of fortune, came away an 82-73 victory at DeWitt Gymnasium.
Dordt led 56-42 with 4:05 remaining in the third, but the Mustangs ramped up the defensive pressure and things changed quickly.
“We kind of changed our press and got more aggressive with it and once we got the game up-tempo it really changed things around,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “When the game was slowed down they were pounding us inside, getting a lot of offensive rebounds. We were at the point where I just thought if we are going to go down, we’re going to go down flying around.
“It takes a lot of toughness for kids to fly around for the last 15 minutes of a game and just trap and run. This team all year has never quit. Times we’ve been behind we’ve always fought back.”
Morningside scored the last 17 points of the third quarter. Sierra Mitchell, who scored a game-high 27 points, hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left, putting the Mustangs in front 59-56.
Taylor Rodenburgh then splashed four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. The junior from Hawarden, Iowa, came off the bench to tally 21 points, hitting 7 of 9 shots.
“We woke up and he changed the press a little bit and we started flying around, filling the passing lanes and got some steals,” Rodenburgh said. “We go hard every day in practice. We know we can be the best team in this conference so we just keep going.”
Morningside moved to 16-2 overall and 14-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Mustangs have a four-game lead in the GPAC standings.
Mitchell added nine points in the final stanza and by the time the dust cleared, Morningside had outscored the Defenders 40-17 after Dordt opened up the 14-point lead.
“I thought we were ready for the press, we prepared for that, but simulating in practice as opposed to what it is in practice is completely different,” Dordt coach Bill Harmsen said. “We just didn’t handle it well. We got some good shots, but when the game gets ramped up like that and every possession starts counting a little bit more, you find yourself going uphill real quickly and that’s kind of what happened.”
Dordt’s Karly Gustafson scored after Rodenburgh’s second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter, keeping her team within 65-62.
But Mitchell tallied six straight points, making a conventional 3-point play on a reverse layup and nailing a long 3-pointer. Another Rodenburgh trey made it 74-62.
Sophia Peppers just missed a double-double for the Mustangs with 11 points and nine rebounds. Morningside forced 28 turnovers, turning many of those into points, especially during its run.
Dordt (10-6, 11-8) had a 15-9 lead after one quarter, but Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and Grace Meyer added a free throw in the opening two minutes of the second.
From there, the rest of the first half was back and forth, Morningside breaking for intermission with a 35-34 advantage.
The Defenders outscored Morningside 20-6 in the first four minutes of the second half. Ashtynn Veerbeek’s 3-pointer gave Dordt a 54-40 lead with 4:50 remaining.
Erika Feenstra led Dordt -- which had won six of its last seven -- with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Veerbeek added 14 points and Gustafson 10 points and eight rebounds.
Dordt held a commanding 45-31 advantage on the boards, but the turnovers were far too costly.
“I think once the game got up-tempo they might have gotten tired,” Sale said. “We made them make quicker decisions. When you looked at the court you knew we were going to have problems because they are so much bigger than us. But we have some tough kids, our seniors are really tough and even when they’re outsized they just battle and play hard all the time.
“Taylor goes for 25 minutes and you don’t really know she’s out there and then all of a sudden she gets hot. She’s a really good scorer and great player. It took her a while to get going because she hurt her knee, but the last three or four games she’s been playing really well.”
Morningside has won eight straight over Dordt and 29 of the last 32. However, six of the last 11 games have been decided by 10 points or less.
“Our kids are really coming,” Harmsen said. “We’ve won 9 of 12 since Christmas break and lost to some good teams in close games. I think this team’s best basketball is still ahead.”
