Morningside women's basketball team erases 14-point deficit against Dordt to win

Dordt (10-6, 11-8) had a 15-9 lead after one quarter, but Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and Grace Meyer added a free throw in the opening two minutes of the second.

From there, the rest of the first half was back and forth, Morningside breaking for intermission with a 35-34 advantage.

The Defenders outscored Morningside 20-6 in the first four minutes of the second half. Ashtynn Veerbeek’s 3-pointer gave Dordt a 54-40 lead with 4:50 remaining.

Erika Feenstra led Dordt -- which had won six of its last seven -- with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Veerbeek added 14 points and Gustafson 10 points and eight rebounds.

Dordt held a commanding 45-31 advantage on the boards, but the turnovers were far too costly.

“I think once the game got up-tempo they might have gotten tired,” Sale said. “We made them make quicker decisions. When you looked at the court you knew we were going to have problems because they are so much bigger than us. But we have some tough kids, our seniors are really tough and even when they’re outsized they just battle and play hard all the time.