Morningside women's golf builds 47-shot lead in GPAC fall portion

DAKOTA DUNES — Morningside College senior Sam Knight built a strong round en route to an individual and team lead Monday at Dakota Dunes Country Club in the GPAC Championships fall portion.
Knight turned an 18-hole score of 76, which is 3-over-par for the course. The Mustangs, meanwhile, hold a 47-shot lead heading into Day 2.
The Mustangs have a score of 316, ahead of Dakota Wesleyan's 361.
Knight had five bogeys in the round, while carding two birdies. Both of those birdies came on the front-nine.
Laia Badosa sits in second place, one shot back of Knight. Badosa had three birdies in her round.
Maria Zorilla has the fourth-place spot with a 79. Zorilla recorded 12 pars, including six in a row from hole Nos. 13 through 18.
Maria Nava is in sixth, with an 84. Sofia Castelan has an 85, tied for seventh place.
Briar Cliff has a golfer in 10th place. Emily Harste is 13 shots back with an 89, and she had six pars and a birdie on her card. The Chargers sit in fifth with 369.
Northwestern's leader is Kate Wynja, who also has an 85. Wynja had seven pars in her round.
The Red Raiders are in seventh place, with a team score of 379.
Dordt sits in 11th place (409) and its top golfer was Tess Hemmila with a 99.
