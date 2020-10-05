Morningside women's golf builds 47-shot lead in GPAC fall portion

DAKOTA DUNES — Morningside College senior Sam Knight built a strong round en route to an individual and team lead Monday at Dakota Dunes Country Club in the GPAC Championships fall portion.

Knight turned an 18-hole score of 76, which is 3-over-par for the course. The Mustangs, meanwhile, hold a 47-shot lead heading into Day 2.

The Mustangs have a score of 316, ahead of Dakota Wesleyan's 361.

Knight had five bogeys in the round, while carding two birdies. Both of those birdies came on the front-nine.

Laia Badosa sits in second place, one shot back of Knight. Badosa had three birdies in her round.

Maria Zorilla has the fourth-place spot with a 79. Zorilla recorded 12 pars, including six in a row from hole Nos. 13 through 18.

Maria Nava is in sixth, with an 84. Sofia Castelan has an 85, tied for seventh place.

Briar Cliff has a golfer in 10th place. Emily Harste is 13 shots back with an 89, and she had six pars and a birdie on her card. The Chargers sit in fifth with 369.

Northwestern's leader is Kate Wynja, who also has an 85. Wynja had seven pars in her round.