Morningside women's soccer looks for bounce back season

SIOUX CITY -- The 8-11 mark in 2019 was not the record the Morningside women's soccer had hoped for, especially a year after going 10-8-1 overall and 8-4 in Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2018.
While the Mustangs took some tough losses last season, most of those same players are back to show what they learned from the sub-.500 season in hopes of getting the Morningside back to a top-five spot in the GPAC. And despite the Mustangs record, Morningside still went 6-6 in GPAC play last season.
"We have a lot of good players that came back ready to play and we have a lot of good freshmen coming in," Morningside senior goalkeeper Alexandra Homan said. "I think we will have a really good squad. I think last year motivates us a lot. We didn't end the way we really wanted to and we didn't come in the way we thought we were going to.
"So I think we all showed it in the offseason and worked hard."
Tom Maxon, who is in his 21st season of coaching the women's squad, likes to put together a challenging non-conference schedule and last season was no different. Morningside went 0-4 to start the season before winning its final two non-conference games.
Morningside went 1-3 to start GPAC play but went 3-2 down the stretch to even the record at 6-6.
The Mustangs lost five of the 11 matches last season by one goal. If Morningside flipped two of those losses, the Mustangs would've finished above. 500 or with a winning GPAC record.
"That involves our fitness, which I think we improved in offseason and in this preseason," Homan said. "We are hoping those small losses turn into wins this year."
Out of the eight wins the Mustangs had last season, seven were by shutout, including five shutouts in league play.
Maleah Richter led the Mustangs with 784 minutes in the neet and had a team-best 0.92 goals again average, but she isn't on the team this season.
Homan and junior Sarah Finn both saw plenty of time at goalkeeper last season. Homan had a 1.36 goals against average along with a team-best .800 save percentage in 397 minutes. Finn finished with a 2.62 GAA in 550 minutes.
The Mustangs also return senior defender Paytn Harmon, who was also tied for the team lead with 13 points on four goals and five assists. Sophomore Logan Abernathy and senior Bailey Powers are both in the back to help Homan and Finn.
"I think our defense is trying to build off last year's performance and even do better," Homan said. "I know our defense did really well last year and I think we are trying to improve as always."
Offensively, the Mustangs return sophomore midfielder Merel Kooij, who tied Harmon with 13 points on four goals and five assists. Senior midfielder Oceanna Brenden also had 13 points on four goals and five assists. Sophomore forward Cassandra Garcia added three goals last season.
Morningside was shutout in seven of its 11 losses last season so the Mustangs need what was a young offense last season to make some progress in 2020.
"I think we are doing really well. We have a good amount of freshmen who have come in offensively," Homan said. "That's going to help us out a lot I think. Tactics are a really big thing this year."
Morningside opens the season on Sept. 16 at Presentation.
