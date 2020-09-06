Morningside women's soccer looks for bounce back season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The 8-11 mark in 2019 was not the record the Morningside women's soccer had hoped for, especially a year after going 10-8-1 overall and 8-4 in Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2018.

While the Mustangs took some tough losses last season, most of those same players are back to show what they learned from the sub-.500 season in hopes of getting the Morningside back to a top-five spot in the GPAC. And despite the Mustangs record, Morningside still went 6-6 in GPAC play last season.

"We have a lot of good players that came back ready to play and we have a lot of good freshmen coming in," Morningside senior goalkeeper Alexandra Homan said. "I think we will have a really good squad. I think last year motivates us a lot. We didn't end the way we really wanted to and we didn't come in the way we thought we were going to.

"So I think we all showed it in the offseason and worked hard."

Tom Maxon, who is in his 21st season of coaching the women's squad, likes to put together a challenging non-conference schedule and last season was no different. Morningside went 0-4 to start the season before winning its final two non-conference games.

Morningside went 1-3 to start GPAC play but went 3-2 down the stretch to even the record at 6-6.